Beer in NC is cheaper than in 46 other U.S. states

Turns out, not all U.S. states are created equal when it comes to the price of a pack of beer.
The average price of a 24-pack of domestic beer in the U.S. varies from about $21.98 to $14.62, depending on what state you’re buying it in.
Personal finance website Simple Thrifty Living calculated the average cost of 24-packs of Bud Light and Miller Light – two of the most popular domestic beers in the most popular form (24 pack of 12-ounce cans) – in each state, then ranked the states in terms of most to least expensive.
North Carolina is the No. 4 cheapest state, with the average price of $15.23. The only states that were cheaper were Illinois, California and Michigan, which ranged from $15-$14.62.
The most expensive states were Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, North Dakota and Rhode Island, at $21.10-$21.98.
It wasn’t clear what caused the specific variations in price, but there was some correlation between high-taxed states and the average price of a pack of beer. Tennessee, for example, has one of the highest beer taxes and is one of the most expensive states. But some states, such as Pennsylvania, have low taxes but high prices, possibly due to strict distribution laws. Location and shipping also factor in.
Data from the ranking came from Total Wine and Walmart, retailers with comparable prices. Ten stores were selected per state, each from a different zip code. The zip codes were a mix of urban and rural.
