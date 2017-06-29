Foodie events in the Triangle: Dinners, tours, tastings

Meet Oscar Omar Alonzo, a coffee farmer from Honduras, at Larry’s Coffee, 1507 Gavin St., Raleigh, Thursday, June 29, from 6 to 8 p.m. Experience the coffee journey from plant to cup. A master farmer, master roaster and coffee scientist will tell the story of the coffee journey. There will be coffee, beer and finger foods. Cost is $5. 919-696-5942 Takaaki Iwabu NEWS & OBSERVER FILE PHOTO