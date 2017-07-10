These two North Carolina craft breweries are tops in the country

Two North Carolina breweries cleaned up at the 2017 U.S. Open Beer Championship and rank among the best in the country.
Lynnwood Brewing Concern in Raleigh came in at No. 3 in the contest, and Appalachian Mountain Brewery in Boone came in at No. 7.
The U.S. Open Beer Championship ranks breweries by how many points they earned for winning gold, silver or bronze medals in any of the contest’s 100-plus craft beer categories. Hundreds of breweries sent in 6,000 beers for judges to taste and rank in the contest’s various categories.
Lynnwood’s beers took home three gold medals and a bronze medal, including another win for its popular Hop On Top ale. Appalachian Mountain won two gold medals and two bronze medals.
All told, North Carolina brewers took home 25 medals in styles ranging from barrel-aged to gluten-free to various types of IPAs. Some local homebrewers joined the ranks of winners, alongside the professionals.
In the Triangle, several other breweries took home awards. Crank Arm also won a gold medal, and half a dozen others from Wake, Durham and Orange counties won silver or bronze medals.
This isn’t the first time in the spotlight for Lynwood. At the U.S. Open contest in 2016, it won a gold, a silver and a bronze. It was also the only North Carolina brewery to win multiple gold medals at the 2016 Great American Beer Festival, a biannual contest for brewers.
Lynnwood started brewing beer at its namesake North Raleigh sports bar in 2013 and opened a second taphouse closer to downtown Raleigh, off Atlantic Avenue, in 2015. The taphouse is decorated with dozens of awards the brewery has won over the past few years.
And now more are on the way.
Despite the awards, though, Lynnwood’s beers have only become widely available in local bottleshops and grocery stores fairly recently.
“It’s quality first, before growth,” owner Ted Dwyer told the News & Observer last year.
In this year’s U.S. Open, Lynnwood won gold medals for its Hop Sauce (west coast IPA), Once You Go (black ale) and Hop On Top (strong pale ale). Its bronze medal is for Kiss My Irish Stout (classic dry Irish stout).
Appalachian Mountain won golds for its Daniel’s Double (imperial IPA) and Wiseman’s View (Belgian quadrupel), and bronzes for its Reinheitsgeboot (German wheat) and Edge Of A Dream (experimental style).
More N.C. winners
Other North Carolina breweries scored awards.
▪ Crank Arm Brewing in Raleigh: Gold medal for Rickshaw Rye IPA (rye beer) and bronze medal for Whitewall Wheat (American-Belgo style ale).
▪ Mystery Brewing in Hillsborough: Silver medals for Pickwick (English mild ale) and St. Stephen’s Green (classic dry Irish stout).
▪ Fortnight Brewing in Cary: Silver medal for Vintage 2016 (old style ale).
▪ Keith Eisel, a North Carolina homebrewer: Silver medal for Dream Steam (American amber/California common).
▪ The Dreamchaser’s Brewery in Waxhaw: Silver medal for Yard Breather (East Coast IPA) and bronze medal for Red Rider (imperial red ale).
▪ White Street Brewing in Wake Forest: Silver medal for Emmalynn (French/Belgian ale).
▪ Fullsteam Brewery in Durham: Silver medal for Dinnsen’s Orchard (Belgian tripel).
▪ Derrick Flippin, a North Carolina homebrewer: Bronze medals for Pinky Restraint (American light beer) and Thanks For The (Decoctoion) Pot Dan (Vienna style).
▪ Lonerider Brewing in Raleigh: Bronze medals for Sweet Josie (brown ale) and Shotgun Betty (German Hefeweizen).
▪ Wise Man Brewing in Winston-Salem: Bronze medal for Dancing Problems (brown porter).
▪ Mother Earth Brewing in Kinston: Bronze medal for Fig & Raisin (barrel-aged dark beer).
▪ Oak & Dagger Public House in Raleigh: Bronze medal for When Life Gives You Hops Make Lemons (gluten-free beer).
