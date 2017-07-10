Axes & Ales Party Tours will take you on a ‘booze cruise’ on a retrofitted fire truck

Axes & Ales will take you and your party on a cruise around Raleigh in a retrofitted fire truck.
Axes & Ales Party Tours is founded by Anthony Battaglia, a firefighter, owner of Lucky B’s bar in Glenwood South and former “Amazing Race” winner, and Ryan Nelson, a firefighter and a U.S. Army veteran.
The pair transformed a 1989 Grumman Firecat fire truck into a “partycat” as they call it, that can be booked for pub crawls, bachelor/bachelorette parties, tailgating, concerts and other events.
The truck was originally purchased by the town of Belmont and served with the Catawba Heights Volunteer Fire Department until their merger with the Mount Holly Fire Department in 2000. Catawba Heights VFD and the Mount Holly Fire Department used the truck for fire suppression for nearly 26 years until it was retired from service in 2016. Battaglia and Nelson purchased the truck in early 2017 and transformed it into Axes & Ales Engine No. 1.
Online booking prices start at $420 for up to 13 people and two hours. The truck is BYOB, or you can purchase beer from Lucky B’s new takeout menu, which includes 4-packs of Miller Lite, Yuengling Lite and Coors Lite plus ice and cups.
“It is ultimately the goal of our company to bring out the firefighter in everyone. Whether you’re having a beer with friends during a pub crawl, bachelor/bachelorette party, tailgate or concert you can ride the fire truck like the professionals in a fun and safe environment,” Battaglia and Nelson say on their website. “We intend to make this big red fire engine experience last a lifetime.”
Raleigh also has the Trolley Pub, a pedal-powered trolley for up to 14 people for company outings, bar crawls and other events.
For more information on Axes & Ales, or to book, go to axesandalesraleigh.com.
Comments