If you get the munchies at tonight’s Durham Bulls home game, here’s what you should know

When the Durham Bulls offered all-you-could-eat concessions for the team’s playoff run, they might have bit off more than they could chew.
The experiment was aimed at getting folks to the park for fleeting September baseball, now that the Bulls are competing with school nights and cooler temperatures. It was as wildly successful at one thing as it was a disaster at another. Lines were long, with people waiting a couple innings or more for hot dogs and hamburgers and seeing a side dish of baseball.
But if you’re heading to the park tonight, the Bulls vow things will be better.
Dave Levey, director of food and beverage for the Bulls, said the promotion was aimed at bringing playoff attendance up to around 3,000, but 5,000 people showed up last Thursday. He said tonight the park will work more like it does on education days, the midday games where thousands of school children fill the stands and dine on box lunches.
Look for concession stands in left and right field dedicated solely to the all-you-can-eat items. That’s the hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, pretzels, nachos and soda. There you’ll find buffet-style set-ups with concession stand workers handing out the free food.
“We’re taking parts of that and bringing it to tonight; tonight’s going to be our test,” Levey said. “We’re deploying a different way of handing out the food than we had last Thursday night. We had it cooked, but had trouble getting it to people.... If it doesn’t work, it really isn’t for lack of trying.”
At other concession windows, Levey said workers won’t ring in the all-you-can-eat items, they’ll just hand it over. By ringing the food in last week as if it was a regular sale, he said they gathered some important data, such as the park was selling 100 items every minute.
“If anyone saw me Thursday night, they know it just killed me,” he said. “I was standing on the concourse, my blood just pumping, going from stand to stand asking ‘What do you guys need?’ But we had the food, people were just coming into the line so fast we couldn’t get it to them.”
He said the food concessions aren’t to get rid of everything in the cupboard before the season ends, but that beer sales are. Some craft kegs cost upwards of $200, he said, and that if they’re not sold tonight, it’s a problem.
For beer drinkers at the game, temper your expectations. Beer options will likely be cut in half. You’ll likely find all the same breweries, like Foothills, Lynwood and Brueprint, but probably not all their varieties.
Levey offered a few pointers, suggesting patrons check out a couple concession stands to find the shortest lines, as they tend to bottleneck. He also said hot dogs and hamburgers can be prepared
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
