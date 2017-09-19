Rare kegs, collab brews, doughnut and beer pairings. You know it’s Raleigh Beer Week

In the modern age of beer, there’s room at the bar for the collector, the connoisseur and the crusher. They’re probably one in the same.
In celebration of every taste, pursuit or adventure in the local beer drinker’s mind, Raleigh Beer Week is once again upon us.
The eight-day event brings together 40 breweries, bars and bottle shops in a toast of the city’s rich beer culture. Festivities started Sept. 17 and continue through Sunday, Sept. 24, with rare keg tappings, beer dinners and special releases.
Woody Lockwood, one of the organizers of Raleigh Beer Week and a co-owner of Trophy Brewing, said the week is about showcasing Raleigh’s relationship with beer, the bottle shops and run clubs, the love of all things hoppy, funky or sweet – not just the numerous and delicious beers brewed here.
“I’m part-owner of a local brewery, so I have a stake in it, but it isn’t just a showcase of our beers; we have the luxury of drinking (Raleigh’s) great beers all year around,” Lockwood said. “Raleigh Beer Week is a showcase of the beer culture here and all the amazing places we have and all the things we have available around beer.”
Among the highlights are several barrel-aged tastings around town, a pairing of four Duck Donuts with four doughnut-centric beers (Friday 6 p.m. at Bottlemix) and the release of Brewery Bhavana’s first cans and bottles among several dozen other events. (Bhavana is releasing Roselle, a rosé-inspired ale Sept. 24 from noon to 3 p.m. for its first packaged beer release.)
Like the last few years, there’s also an official Raleigh Beer Week beer. For this year’s collaboration beer, the forces of Brewery Bhavana, Lynwood Brewing Concern and Trophy combine for a Belgian-style wit, which can be found on tap in Raleigh bars as well as in very fresh cans in the local bottle shops.
For a list of events and specials, go to raleighbeerweek.com.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
