Airbnb wants to make it easier to reserve tables at these popular restaurants

Raleigh is one of 16 American cities where Airbnb and Resy, the restaurant reservation site, have joined forces to help out-of-towners book a table for dinner.
People staying in an Airbnb while in the Triangle can make dinner reservations on the company’s app or website for 11 area restaurants.
The partnership assumes people visiting for business or pleasure could use a tip of where to eat and attempts to streamline that process.
The company said in a news release that the launch targeted the 16 top dining cities in the country. In addition to large cities like New York, Washington and Los Angeles, Charleston, S.C., Austin and Nashville are on the list.
The deal may have a greater impact in some of those larger cities, like New York and Los Angeles, where Resy handles reservations for more than 300 restaurants.
But the 11 Raleigh and Durham spots on Resy include some of the area’s best. They are Death & Taxes, Standard Foods, St. Roch Fine Oysters and Bar, Centro, Parkside, Royale and the Chill Lounge at Frankie’s of Raleigh. In Durham, Resy books tables for Gocciolina, Littler, Piedmont and the Lakewood.
Airbnb invested $13 million in Resy earlier this year, signaling an interest in combining two priorities of travel: lodging and eating.
Airbnb, meaning air bed and breakfast, is a major hotel disruptor where residents sell stays in their homes. And Resy is one of a handful of online platforms diners can use to reserve a table.
Airbnb said that its users spent $6.5 billion eating and drinking while traveling – $5 million of which was in Raleigh and Durham. Resy has been around for three years and books tables in 80 different markets around the country while trying to wrestle some of the market away from reservation site Opentable.
Similar app-to-app partnerships have been forged in the past, such as Yelp offering Opentable reservations through its consumer review site. But that relationship was severed two years ago, and Yelp has since launched its own proprietary reservation system.
A release by Airbnb references a recent Harris Poll survey, which reports the majority of dinner reservations are still made over the phone, but that nearly 40 percent would prefer to make those reservations online.
Raleigh still has no rules and regulations regarding Airbnbs, though the issue has been considered and debated for more than two years.
