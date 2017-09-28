National Coffee Day deals: From free Krispy Kreme cup of joe to Counter Culture

The sweet jittery bliss that comes from the morning’s first cup of coffee isn’t routine, it’s ritual. Whether gas station sludge, cold brew or a Guatemalan pourover with notes of cherry, America loves its coffee and may not function without it.
Friday, Sept. 29, is National Coffee Day and a number of places both local and national are celebrating with deals and events.
Here’s a round up of what we know about so far:
▪ BREW: Both the downtown Raleigh and Cary locations will offer free 12-ounce drip coffees.
▪ Caribou Coffee: 10 percent of sales of select items, including Amy’s Blend, will go to CancerCare, a nonprofit that helps those affected by cancer. The promotion continues through October.
▪ Cinnabon: There are three Cinnabon locations in Triangle malls: Streets at Southpoint in Durham and Crabtree Valley and Triangle Town Center in Raleigh. Each is offering a free 12-ounce coffee.
▪ Cocoa Cinnamon: The Lakewood Cocoa Cinnamon will host “Mexican Bingo Night” from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2013 Chapel Hill Road in Durham. Games are $1 apiece and winners will get prizes.
▪ Counter Culture: A free coffee tasting is at 10 a.m. Counter Culture’s headquarters at 812 Mallard Ave. in Durham. Throughout the day, anyone posting shots of coffee on Instagram, tag @counterculturecoffee and #nationalcoffeeday for a chance to win a three-month subscription of Counter Culture Coffee. At 7 p.m., they’ll take part in “Night of 1,0000 Pours,” a nationwide charity fundraiser, by hosting a Latte Art Throwdown. Proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank and Feeding South Florida, with $5 to attend and $10 to compete.
▪ Dunkin’ Doughnuts: All Dunkin’ locations are offering a free medium hot coffee with the purchase of another coffee.
▪ Gloria Jeans: Located in Raleigh’s Crabtree Valley Mall, get a free 8-ounce white chocolate caramel cookie chiller or small fresh brewed coffee.
▪ Jubala: It’s not connected to National Coffee Day, but Jubala has free espresso Friday, giving customers a chance to try a different Counter Culture offering each week. There are two locations: on 2100 Hillsborough St., and at 8450 Honeycutt Road in North Raleigh.
▪ Krispy Kreme: The North Carolina-based doughnut giant is offering free coffee all weekend, turning National Coffee Day into National Coffee Weekend.
▪ McDonald’s: You can get a free McCafe Latte or Frappe if you download McDonald’s My McCafe app.
▪ Sheetz: Free pumpkin pie latte if ordred from the Sheetz app.
Did we miss any? Let us know. We’ll update the list.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
Comments