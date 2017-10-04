It’s National Taco Day. Here’s where to get your taco deals.

It’s National Taco Day and the ever noble pursuit of tacos is even more rewarding.
A number of national chains – and a few local spots – are offering all day-food and drink deals. (Just remember, go with the corn tortilla when possible.)
▪ Chuy’s: Locations in North Hills and Cary will offer $1 crispy beef tacos and $1 off Mexican beer all day. If you happen to wander in dressed as a taco your entree is free.
▪ Jose and Sons: Ten percent of today’s sales will be donated to Omaze, which is raising money for earthquake relief in Mexico. 327 W Davie St #102, Raleigh.
▪ On The Border: Mini tacos are 50 cents all day and taco catering orders are 20 percent off. 1102 Walnut St. Cary
▪ Taco Bell: The $5 Taco Day Gift Set includes a crunchy taco, a nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco. Spicy Potato Soft Tacos are also $1.
▪ Tijuana Flats: $2 tacos and $2 Mexican draft beer.
▪ Xoco: $2 tacos all day long at 410 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.
Did we miss any? Let us know.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
