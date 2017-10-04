National Taco Day means cheap tacos all day long.
Food & Drink

It’s National Taco Day. Here’s where to get your taco deals.

By Drew Jackson

jdjackson@newsobserver.com

October 04, 2017 12:13 PM

UPDATED October 04, 2017 12:34 PM

It’s National Taco Day and the ever noble pursuit of tacos is even more rewarding.

A number of national chains – and a few local spots – are offering all day-food and drink deals. (Just remember, go with the corn tortilla when possible.)

▪  Chuy’s: Locations in North Hills and Cary will offer $1 crispy beef tacos and $1 off Mexican beer all day. If you happen to wander in dressed as a taco your entree is free.

▪  Jose and Sons: Ten percent of today’s sales will be donated to Omaze, which is raising money for earthquake relief in Mexico. 327 W Davie St #102, Raleigh.

▪  On The Border: Mini tacos are 50 cents all day and taco catering orders are 20 percent off. 1102 Walnut St. Cary

▪  Taco Bell: The $5 Taco Day Gift Set includes a crunchy taco, a nacho cheese Doritos Locos Taco, a Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Taco and a Fiery Doritos Locos taco. Spicy Potato Soft Tacos are also $1.

▪  Tijuana Flats: $2 tacos and $2 Mexican draft beer.

▪  Xoco: $2 tacos all day long at 410 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh.

Did we miss any? Let us know.

Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson

