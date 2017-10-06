Southern Living needs your help picking the South’s Best in cities, restaurants and more

On the way to naming Raleigh-Durham the eighth best city in the South, Southern Living couldn’t seem to find any of its other virtues. Maybe you can help out?

In its 2017 South’s Best list, the Southern tastemaker’s annual roundup of regional superlitives, the Outer Banks was named best island, the Inn at Biltmore the best hotel and Wicked Weed in Asheville the best brewery. Other honors were spread to other corners of the state, but they all seemed to miss the Triangle.

But maybe we shouldn’t take it to heart. After all it’s the same list that declared sacchrine sweet hurricane palace Pat O’Brien’s of New Orleans the sixth best bar in all of the South.

That’s all in the past now.

Voting is open for the 2018 South’s Best awards and there’s plenty of local representation. The entire Triangle is up for best city, with Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Cary all in the running.

Nine of the 22 restaurant nominations in North Carolina are in the Triangle, including Crook’s Corner, Poole’s Diner and Saltbox Seafood Joint. For best North Carolina breweries, Deep River Brewing in Clayton, Fullsteam in Durham and Trophy in Raleigh are all on the list.

As for barbecue, only Allen and Son’s in Chapel Hill is nominated, but perhaps knowing sometimes the best barbecue is the barbecue you don’t know about yet, there’s a write-in spot.

Last year there was a little love sprinkled elsewhere around the state. The Chef and the Farmer in Kinston made it on the best restaurants list, Lexington Barbecue was the only North Carolina representative on the barbecue list, and Beaufort was mentioned as one of the best small southern towns.

Southern Living gets more than 20,000 votes from the public for its South’s Best list. This year’s format lets readers vote and rate restaurants, breweries, grocery stores, hotels, festival, cities and small towns.

Here’s the link to vote: southernliving.com/southsbestvote.

The polls close Oct. 9.