Uber is bringing its restaurant delivery service to the Triangle

Uber, the ride sharing app, is bringing its restaurant delivery service to the Triangle Wednesday with 100 restaurants already signed up – some offering delivery for the first time.
The UberEats app, which is a separate download from the Uber ride sharing app, allows diners to order food and have it delivered – wherever they may be – by Uber drivers.
Uber spokesman Bill Gibbons said the Triangle’s vibrant food scene helped lure UberEats to the area, as well as its colleges with legions of students eating off-hours.
Some of the restaurants participating in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill include Monuts in Durham, Guasaca in Raleigh and Durham and Kipo’s Greek Tavern in Chapel Hill.
UberEats currently operates in 120 cities around the world, compared to 734 for its ride sharing app, with Charlotte added this past summer. According to a New York Times story from September, UberEats has been one of the company’s success stories, already profitable in about a fifth of the cities in which it’s offered.
There’s a $4.99 delivery fee for using UberEats and an option to tip drivers in-app or simply hand them cash. Like the Uber app, users can track the progress of the order and the delivery.
The delivery fee will be waived locally on the first two orders as a welcome promotion by using the code “EATSTRIANGLE”.
Guasaca owner Heli Mendez said Uber started recruiting his restaurant about a month and a half ago and that previously the restaurant only delivered catering or orders over $100.
“It just wasn’t financially viable to deliver before,” Mendez said. “We could only do large orders and couldn’t reach anyone ordering smaller. Now we hope to serve those people only ordering a few things.”
Old Havana Sandwich Shop, Harvest 18 and Bocci Trattoria and Pizzeria are among the restaurants offering delivery for the first time through Uber Eats.
Third-party delivery already exists in the Triangle with options such as Take Out Central and Postmates.
For details, go to ubereats.com/raleigh.
Drew Jackson; 919-829-4707; @jdrewjackson
Comments