Hummingbird changes the bar snacks game. It’s now open at Dock 1053.

Amid the Black Friday hustle and bustle there’s a new place of refuge.
Hummingbird, the long awaited first restaurant of PoshNosh caterer Coleen Speaks, is now open in the Dock 1053 warehouse district on Whitaker Mill Road.
Anchored by a sleek marble bartop and more than a dozen bright yellow barstools, Hummingbird will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner, open from 8 a.m. to midnight.
In the mornings it will have a full coffee bar with boozy brunch cocktails and pastries. Lunch will feature sandwiches such as a vegetarian bahn mi and po boys, a callback to Speaks’ experience working in New Orleans. Starting at 4, dinner will mean classic and creative cocktails and small plates including broiled oysters and garam marsala wings.
Speaks started cooking at Emeril Lagasse’s NOLA restaurant and spent time at Enoteca Vin under chef Ashley Christensen. She opened PoshNosh Catering in 2007 and is using the restaurant to showcase a deep and creative repertoire of snacks and sharable plates, from popcorn spiked with Japanese peppers to pub cheese and brandied paté.
Hummingbird aims to be the neighborhood bar of the hip warehouse district that includes Lynnwood Brewing Concern, Pinetop Distillery, Trig Modern furniture store and the coworking space called the Loading Dock. It will be the first full-service restaurant in the development, and next door Speaks is opening a private events space, Whitaker & Atlantic, named for the nearby cross streets.
Hummingbird
1053 E Whitaker Mill Road Raleigh NC
