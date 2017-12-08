This NC man is gaining fame in central NY — for bringing something they just don’t have

A man moving from North Carolina to central New York state has become something of a celebrity in the Syracuse area.
That’s because Jimmer Szatkowski is bringing the region something it doesn’t have – a Chick-fil-A restaurant.
Szatkowski, after a 20-year career at IBM, plans to own and operate a Chick-fil-A that’s set to open in the suburb town of Cicero in February, NewsChannel 9 reported.
“I can tell you this: my children are infinitely more interested in what I do for a living now than when I worked at IBM,” Szatkowski told NewsChannel9.
Never miss a local story.
Though Chick-fil-A restaurants seem to be around every corner in North Carolina, which has more than 150 locations, Central New York is a Chick-fil-A desert. There are eight Chick-fil-A restaurants in New York, but all are in New York City or on Long Island.
The closest location to Syracuse is nearly a three-hour drive away, and in Pennsylvania, though several new locations are in the works in Upstate New York, according to The Post-Standard.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments