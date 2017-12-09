These fruitcake cookies continue a beloved family tradition

Georgia author Johnathon Scott Barrett starts making his Christmas Fruitcake Cookies right after Thanksgiving to make sure he has plenty of homemade goodies for his neighbors and friends as well as unexpected guests.

Barrett is the author of the newly released “Cook and Tell: Recipes and Stories from Southern Kitchens,” and “Rise and Shine! A Southern Son’s Treasury of Food, Family, and Friends.” Both books are published by Mercer University Press.

Author Johnathon Scott Barrett Mercer University

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

We asked him about the story behind his fruitcake cookies. Here’s what he told us in an email, and he shared the recipe that’s been in his family for generations.

“My mother made fruitcake cookies from the time she was a young girl growing up in the small, stop-in-the-road hamlet of Clinchfield, Ga. This baking became a holiday ritual for our family and my sister, and I would listen as Mama would tell stories about Christmases from those days before WWII as we chopped the nuts and fruit.

“Mama made several batches of these delicacies each year, and besides keeping a large jar of them ready to share with family, she also gave them away as Christmas presents. The containers would be decorated cookie tins she’d buy at the local dime store; her favorites were the ones that featured a bright red cardinal sitting on a branch of a holly or pine tree. Mama would line the tins with waxed paper and gently layer the cookies inside, and give them away with the love that came out of her kitchen.

“My Mom passed away five years ago, and I have continued this tradition. I scout out rummage sales for vintage tins to use, and run across them occasionally at some of the old-fashioned dollar stores that continue on. I’ve also used quart-sized Mason jars as containers, which I wrap with green and red raffia and a sprig of cedar or holly. You can also place them in a sealed plastic bag, set it in the middle of a holiday dish towel, and tie the towel up with a festive holiday ribbon.”

Want more? More recipes from Johnathon Barrett can be found at johnathonscottbarrett.com.