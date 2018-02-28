A writer slams New Zealand’s first Krispy Kreme (and Shaq). Fans say: ‘Oh it’s on.’

Shaquille O’Neal says Krispy Kreme doughnuts are “so choice, bro” in a video promoting the grand opening of the company’s first location in New Zealand.
But it appears not everyone from the Kiwi country agrees with Shaq, Krispy Kreme’s global ambassador, who was plugging a doughnut giveaway for opening-day patrons of the store in an Auckland suburb, Manukau.
Stuff, which calls itself “New Zealand’s largest and most popular news site,” jabbed at Shaq but more notably insulted North Carolina’s sweet spot in an opinion piece on Wednesday.
“It’s just another notch in the ever-expanding fast-food belt sucking Manukau in, expanding the bellies and health issues of one of the country’s most problematic areas, in terms of obesity,” the article says.
In the video, Shaq chomps into an Original Glazed doughnut, “looking dead inside, lifting a seemingly Cheerio-sized doughnut to his mouth,” the Stuff report says.
Then the author slams the flavor of the Winston-Salem-born pastries.
“If you’ve tasted a cake from a box, you’re one step from trying Krispy Kreme. Douse it in a glaze and you’re pretty much there,” the report says. “There’s no reason to go full Homer Simpson about it, even if there’s a free doughnut in it for you.”
Opinion: Krispy Kreme's not that good, and not good for you either https://t.co/STJmJrPYRb pic.twitter.com/AbvmmK79X1— Stuff (@NZStuff) February 28, 2018
In closing, the article compares Krispy Kreme with Dunkin Donuts and insults both brands simultaneously.
Friends of Krispy Kreme didn’t take too kindly to Stuff’s message, and let the site know on Twitter:
Oh it's on. You have NO IDEA who you're dealing with.— James Fields (@gravygoat) February 28, 2018
Them's fightin' words.— Lucygroove (@shari_w_j) February 28, 2018
If you eat a "healthy" doughnut, your life is miserable, you are miserable and you make everyone around you miserable.— Oohs! and Ahhs! (@NCStateFan215) February 28, 2018
Go home New Zealand, you’re drunk— Blooshier (@Blooshier) February 28, 2018
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
