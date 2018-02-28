Glaze settles on hot doughnuts after they come out of the fryer at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Fresno in 2016.
Glaze settles on hot doughnuts after they come out of the fryer at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts in Fresno in 2016. SILVIA FLORES sflores@fresnobee.com
A writer slams New Zealand’s first Krispy Kreme (and Shaq). Fans say: ‘Oh it’s on.’

February 28, 2018 10:21 AM

Shaquille O’Neal says Krispy Kreme doughnuts are “so choice, bro” in a video promoting the grand opening of the company’s first location in New Zealand.

But it appears not everyone from the Kiwi country agrees with Shaq, Krispy Kreme’s global ambassador, who was plugging a doughnut giveaway for opening-day patrons of the store in an Auckland suburb, Manukau.

Stuff, which calls itself “New Zealand’s largest and most popular news site,” jabbed at Shaq but more notably insulted North Carolina’s sweet spot in an opinion piece on Wednesday.

“It’s just another notch in the ever-expanding fast-food belt sucking Manukau in, expanding the bellies and health issues of one of the country’s most problematic areas, in terms of obesity,” the article says.

In the video, Shaq chomps into an Original Glazed doughnut, “looking dead inside, lifting a seemingly Cheerio-sized doughnut to his mouth,” the Stuff report says.

Then the author slams the flavor of the Winston-Salem-born pastries.

“If you’ve tasted a cake from a box, you’re one step from trying Krispy Kreme. Douse it in a glaze and you’re pretty much there,” the report says. “There’s no reason to go full Homer Simpson about it, even if there’s a free doughnut in it for you.”

In closing, the article compares Krispy Kreme with Dunkin Donuts and insults both brands simultaneously.

Friends of Krispy Kreme didn’t take too kindly to Stuff’s message, and let the site know on Twitter:

