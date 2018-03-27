Red Bull is debuting organic sodas. NC is one of only two places in the country to get them.

One generation's scotch and soda is another's vodka Red Bull.

Energy drink giant Red Bull is launching a new line of sodas, Organics by Red Bull, and the only places to get your hands on them is North Carolina, San Diego and Amazon.

When the drinks will be available for sale next week, they can be found in the Triangle, Wilmington and Winston-Salem. San Diego is the home to the Austrian company's US operations.

There are four sodas altogether — Red Bull's take on a cola, a ginger ale, a bitter lemon and a tonic water, suggesting the company is embracing its frequent role as a cocktail mixer.

In contrast to the buzzy energy boost on which Red Bull built its brand, only the cola has caffeine, 32 mg, the same amount as a Coke and about a quarter of what's in the company's eponymous energy drink.

The new sodas, made from ingredients from natural sources, come in the same slim Red Bull 8.4-ounce cans, but sport a vintage design.

The company said North Carolina's food scene and taste for craft products made it stand out as an early test market.





"Red Bull saw the opportunity and need for premium, organic refreshment beverages that would offer consumers a complementary product with the same quality ingredients and taste that the brand is known for," the company said in a release. "North Carolina, with its bustling food scene and appreciation for craft beverages, proved to be an ideal launch market for Red Bull’s new product category."

The cola is reminiscent of other dark sodas, but has a taste of cinnamon and is made with sugar, not corn syrup.

The ginger ale aims to split the difference between ginger ale and ginger beer, with more ginger flavor than most ginger ales, but lacking the spicy bite of ginger beers.





The bitter lemon is tart and fairly refreshing with 13 percent lemon juice, but with some sweetness, making it more Sprite than lemon Perrier.

Red Bull's tonic water is traditional, bitter with quinine and calling out for gin.

As part of the launch, Red Bull is hosting a free event April 10 at Whitaker & Atlantic, an event space on Whitaker Mill Road owned by Coleen Speaks, who also owns PoshNosh Catering and Hummingbird bar next door.

North Carolina Pitmaster Sam Jones will smoke a whole hog and Charleston-based duo Johnny Caldwell and Taneka Reaves, known as the Cocktail Bandits, will mix up drinks using the sodas.





The event at 1053 E. Whitaker Mill Road, Suite 111, is from 6 to 9 p.m. and is free to attend with an RSVP. To get tickets click here.