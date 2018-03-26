Would you try sliced ketchup? This company wants it at your next barbecue.

One company has launched a Kickstarter campaign to bring you a more convenient condiment.
The Bo's Fine Foods company is marketing "Slice of Sauce: an All-Natural, No-Mess 'Slice' of Ketchup."
"Bo’s Original Slice of Sauce is a flavor-packed condiment offering a clean label, portable experience with 8 slices per pack," the Kickstarter fundraising campaign said.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 300 people had backed the campaign, raising nearly $20,000.
"Layer it onto your burgers, sandwiches, wraps and more for a delicious burst of flavor and a perfect no-mess bite every time," the company wrote. "It’s so easy to add a slice. There’s no sticky mess or soggy bread, no 'liquidy' separation and no uneven squeezing from a part-empty bottle like with many traditional condiments."
The slices don't have to be refrigerated, according to the company.
The idea for sliced ketchup began with founder Emily Williams' father, a restaurateur from the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A recipe for his barbecue sauce called for braising vegetables and then discarding them. In order to use as much of the whole ingredients as possible, "we mixed them, ground them, and dried them. Accidentally, the result was Slice of Sauce."
For more information, go to www.kickstarter.com/projects/sliceofsauce/slice-of-saucetm.
Comments