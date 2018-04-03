NC’s waters offer so much seafood goodness. Open your eyes, and plates, to it.

Editor’s note: News & Observer contributor Debbie Moose has a new cookbook out this week, “Carolina Catch: Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast,” published by UNC Press. Here, she writes about the story behind her book and shares some recipes.
We North Carolinians live in a very fishy state.
And I don’t mean its politics. I’m talking about the abundance of fish and shellfish that inland and coastal waters offer. Add to that aquaculture, such as trout and oyster farms, and we are – I have to say it – swimming in goodness.
To appreciate the bounty, start by understanding that fish is not naturally stick-shaped, as I thought it was as a kid. That was how my mother served it – encased in a cardboard-like batter shell, from a box in the freezer. She always said fish was “brain food,” but hardly ever offered it, and when she did, it always in that form, so maybe she didn’t want me to be all that smart.
But I fooled her.
As an adult, I learned that fish has an amazing range of flavor, from sweet and salty to strong and assertive, and textures from delicate flakes to as meaty-thick as a beefsteak. Today, the biggest reason that I never will become a vegetarian is not because of seductive bacon but the briny sweetness of late-spring soft-shell crabs.
Falling in love with fish and shellfish helped get me started on the food writing road, to get hooked on food and cooking. Yes, I did have to say “hook.” There’s no pun like a bad one.
I think everyone can love the state’s fish and shellfish as much as I do and get over the “fear of fish” that still exists, according to every expert I spoke with while researching my new book. Detailed advice about choosing the best fish and how to cook it right is all you need, both of which I explore in “Carolina Catch: Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast.”
And the state’s waters offer so much goodness. We just have to open our eyes – and plates – to it.
That means giving some love to unfamiliar fish. That includes fish that once were called “trash fish,” only because fishermen had no market for them and they were frequently discarded when caught accidentally. But their families ate the fish at home because here’s nothing trashy at all about them.
Meaty cobia on the grill is as good as mahi. When there’s tilefish, triggerfish or grunt (bad name for a good fish), who needs flounder? Sheepshead and sea mullet have the flavor and texture to stand up to roasting with flavorful sauces. Bluefish is great smoked.
Interestingly, dogfish (also known as cape shark) caught off the North Carolina coast is often shipped across the pond to Great Britain, where it’s used in classic fish and chips instead of the traditional cod, which has been overfished.
Oyster mariculture (a fancy term for farming) has increased on the state’s coast, leading some to dub the area the “Napa Valley of oysters,” because oysters, like wine, are flavored by their terroir. A North Carolina Oyster Trail is in the works.
When I moved to Raleigh and started writing about food a couple of decades ago, I was surprised that it was so hard to find North Carolina fish and shellfish in stores and on menus, with such bounty on our doorsteps. As I talked with vendors and producers, I found out why. Over the course of many years, coastal supply lines developed headed north, to New York and other metropolitan areas, where sales were more certain and quick.
Only in the past few years have outlets grown within the state, and it’s because people are asking for local fish. As with the eat-local movement and locally grown produce, consumer demand has made a difference with North Carolina fish and shellfish.
So, as fishy as we are, we can still get a lot fishier. Especially since, according to the National Marine Fisheries Service, up to 90 percent of seafood consumed in the United States is imported. Concerns about overseas farmed seafood – particularly about the most popular seafood, shrimp – have been well documented, from unsanitary conditions and pollution, to the use of slave labor. Cheap imports cost more than you think.
Saving the environment, lessening pressure on overfished species (saving a little money, too), providing more income for the state’s producers – there are all kinds of reasons to ask for North Carolina shellfish and lesser known fish.
But here’s the best one: It tastes darn good.
And it’s not rectangular.
Debbie Moose is a freelance food writer and cookbook author. She can be reached at debbiemoose.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
Book signings
“Carolina Catch: Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast” by Debbie Moose features 96 recipes. It will be released April 9. For information, go to bit.ly/2CfxQMv.
Book events are:
▪ April 12, 7 p.m. Quail Ridge Books, 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh, in North Hills. Food samples will be available. Katie Mosher with North Carolina Sea Grant will be introducing. Representatives from N.C. Sea Grant and Locals Seafood will join Moose for a question and answer session.
▪ April 26, 7 p.m. Flyleaf Books, 752 MLK Jr. Blvd., Chapel Hill
▪ April 29, 2 p.m. Park Road Books, 4319 Park Road, Charlotte
Carolina Paella
Traditional Spanish paella includes mussels, shrimp, sausage, and chicken. My simplified version speaks with a Carolina accent, spotlighting the state’s abundant clams. I used an aromatic rice grown in South Carolina, but any medium-grain rice will do. Use a large, wide sauté pan or a paella pan, not a deep-sided frying pan.
1⁄2 cup olive oil
1 cup chopped white or yellow onion
2 large tomatoes, chopped
3⁄4 teaspoon salt, divided
1 cup medium-grain rice
1 pound swordfish fillet, cut into 1-inch chunks
1⁄2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or to taste
1 teaspoon paprika
3 cups water (approximately)
1 cup fresh green peas
12 littleneck clams, rinsed well
1⁄4 cup chopped fresh parsley
2 tablespoons chopped fresh chives
Heat the olive oil in a large, wide sauté pan over medium heat. Add the onions, tomatoes and 1⁄4 teaspoon of the salt. Cook gently, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes or until the onions are soft and the tomatoes have given up their juices.
Add the rice, swordfish, crushed red pepper, paprika, and 3 cups water, or enough to cover the ingredients (the amount will vary depending on how much liquid you get from the tomatoes). Season with the remaining salt. Add the peas. Place the clams in the mixture, gently nestling them into the liquid so that they are mostly covered.
Raise the heat and bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat. Simmer, uncovered, for about 30 minutes or until the rice is cooked, the clams have opened, and the liquid is gone. You can gently shake the pan to redistribute the ingredients, but do not stir the mixture during cooking. Gently move clams if necessary to keep them in the liquid. Sprinkle with the parsley and chives and serve.
Notes: Discard any clams that don’t open after the cooking time. The crust that may form on the bottom of the paella, called socarrat in Spanish, is prized. If you smell a toasty but not burned aroma and feel a little gritty resistance when you poke the mixture gently with a spoon near the end of the cooking time, you have it. The socarrat adds a smoky note to the dish.
Yield: Makes 4 servings
From Carolina Catch: Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast. Text copyright 2018 by Debbie Moose. Food photography copyright 2018 by Juli Leonard. Used by permission of the University of North Carolina Press. uncpress.org
Smoked Trout Cheese Spread
Smoked trout tastes milder than some smoked fish, which makes it a crowd pleaser. Briny capers and sharp red onions, along with a generous amount of black pepper, balance the rich cream cheese. The spread can be made up to 2 days before serving. Alternatives: smoked bluefish (stronger flavor)
16 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
3⁄4 cup coarsely chopped smoked trout
1⁄4 cup coarsely chopped red onion
Black pepper, to taste
2 tablespoons capers
1⁄2 cup chopped fresh parsley
Crackers for serving
Put the cream cheese, mayonnaise and smoked trout in the bowl of a food processor. Process until combined. Add the red onions, pepper and capers, and pulse a few times until they are just mixed in.
Scrape the mixture into a container and sprinkle with the parsley. Cover and refrigerate for at least 8 hours or overnight. Serve with crackers.
Yield: Makes 10 to 12 servings
From Carolina Catch: Cooking North Carolina Fish and Shellfish from Mountains to Coast. Text copyright 2018 by Debbie Moose. Food photography copyright 2018 by Juli Leonard. Used by permission of the University of North Carolina Press. uncpress.org
