Food truck bonanza County Fare sets an opening date

It's food truck time in Lakewood.

Durham's County Fare will open Wednesday, April 18, becoming the area's first dining destination devoted solely to food trucks. Constructed in the Shoppes at Lakewood parking lot, County Fare will host a roster of local food trucks nightly and run a bar offering drinks and seating to diners.

Owner Steve Frasher said a schedule of food trucks will be posted on their website next week.





The concept is this: Imagine a saloon with a handful of food trucks hitching themselves to the post each day. Each night, it’ll be a landing pad for a few local food trucks, offering some of the amenities the mobile kitchens sometimes do without. Instead of sidewalk seating (or strolling), there will be tables inside and out with seating for up to 200.





County Fare will also serve food of its own, offering a menu straight out from a fair. Think fried Twinkies, hot dogs, grilled sausage and peppers.

County Fare will have 30 draft taps, mostly for beer, but also pouring cider and wine options. The beer lines will use the Bottoms Up draft system, which pours pints through a hole in the bottom of the glass and seals it with a magnetic coin. Frasher said County Fare will be the largest single bar to use the system in the country.

There will be wines by the bottle and a few canned and bottle beers as well. Frozen drinks won’t be part of the plan initially, but could also be on the way.

Frasher said County Fare is going for a backyard grilling vibe. There will be a rotating schedule of around 50 food trucks, with at least three or four parked nightly.

“This is a really great atmosphere,” Frasher said. “It’s not white table cloth dining. It’s very convenient, very casual. People are able to go at their own pace.”

Frasher is collaborating with business partner Gil Scharf, Peter Savarino and Richard Savarino on the project.

County Fare will be at 1920 Chapel Hill Road, Durham. Go to countyfaredurham.com or twitter.com/countyfaredur.