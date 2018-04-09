It's Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry's. Let the ice cream free-for-all begin.

Ben & Jerry's is giving away all of its ice cream tomorrow, one scoop at a time.

Sure, it's April and baseball games were canceled this week because of bad weather. But no one is going to give away ice cream in July, plus it'll melt more slowly this way.

So, Tuesday, April 10, is the return of the ice cream shop's famed Free Cone Day, a 40-year tradition in which all the company's ice cream shops collect nary a dime, yet unload tons of ice cream.

There are four Ben & Jerry's in the Triangle, and all are taking part in Free Cone Day:

▪ 3801 Hillsborough St., Raleigh, across from Meredith College

▪ 4160 Main St., Raleigh, in North Hills shopping area

▪ 6910 Fayetteville Road, Durham, a kiosk in the Streets at Southpoint mall (on the first floor near the escalator)

▪ 102 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

All of Ben and Jerry's flavors are up for grabs, and there's no apparent limit to the number of single scoop cones one can have, so multiple trips through the line are conceivable.





The Cone Day free-for-all goes from 12 to 8 p.m.

This should tide you over until May 8, when Haagen-Dazs has its free cone day.