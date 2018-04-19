Rise Biscuit and Donuts got it start in Durham. Now it's ready to head to the Midwest.

Rise Biscuits Donuts, the popular biscuit and doughnut chain that got its start in Durham, is expanding and is ready to conquer the Midwest.
A franchisee plans to open five shops in the next five years in and around Kansas City and Lawrence, KS.
Rise Biscuits Donuts offers scratch biscuits and doughnuts made fresh daily. The biscuits can be eaten on their own, or cut and stuffed with fillings like buttermilk-brined fried chicken and Savory Buffalo (tossed in Buffalo sauce with shaved celery and blue cheese sauce).
Doughnut flavors include creme brulee, pineapple basil, Coconut Snowball (filled with coconut pudding, topped with coconut icing and dusted with coconut flakes) and maple bacon bar.
Other menu items include apple fritters, Bananas Foster, salads, chicken strips and "hashpuppies."
Rise Donuts was founded in 2012 and currently has 18 locations in eight states with many more in development. It was on Fast Casual's "Top 100 Movers & Shakers" list and also ranked as one of "The Best Biscuits in the U.S." by Food & Wine Magazine.
Most Rise locations are in North Carolina and the others are throughout the Southeast, with a single location in Texas.
Rise Biscuit Showdown
While the company continues to grow in giant ways, Rise seems to save the best for its Triangle regulars. On April 26, the third annual Big Biscuit Showdown will feature chefs from local Rise locations pairing doughnuts and biscuits with local breweries, coffee roasters and Coca Cola.
Participating breweries include Trophy, Wicked Weed, Gizmo, Steel String and Full Steam, among others. The menu of biscuits includes an andouille and crawfish etouffee biscuit and another with lamb ragout and crispy fried onions. Among the doughnuts are strawberry rhubarb and Mexican chocolate with dulce de leche icing.
The judges panel is made up of local celebrity chefs, Phoebe Lawless of Scratch Bakery and the Lakewood and Matt Kelly of Mateo Tapas and St. James Seafood. Attendees also will vote for their favorite biscuit, doughnut and beverage with the winner receiving the Big Biscuit Showdown belt.
The Big Biscuit Showdown is 6 to 9 p.m. at The Rickhouse, 609 Foster St. in downtown Durham. Tickets are $50 at bigbiscuitshowdown.com.
All proceeds from the Big Biscuit Showdown will be donated to Meals on Wheels Durham.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.bigbiscuitshowdown.com.
