Gabi's Grounds raises more thank $40k for inclusive coffee shop

Gabi's Grounds is the coffee delivery business of Gabi Angelini, a 20 year old with Down Syndrome. She's raising money for her first coffee shop. Donate to www.gofundme.com/gabis-grounds-coffee-shop to help Gabi open Gabi's Grounds.
