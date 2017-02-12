Flights: North Carolina’s first brewery founder honored with special brew

He was a German immigrant trying to open North Carolina’s first brewpub in a dry county.
Looking back on it 30 years later, Uli Bennewitz can’t help but laugh.
“It’s mind boggling and very apropos in the current political climate,” said Bennewitz, who opened Weeping Radish Brewery in Manteo in 1986. “Can you imagine walking up there and saying, ‘Well my visa’s out of date, but I’d really like to change the laws.’ ”
Before Bennewitz could open his doors, he had to convince North Carolina to allow brewpubs in the first place. While today some cities offer incentives to lure breweries in, that was far from the case 30 years ago.
“They threw everything but the kitchen sink at us because they didn’t think it was appropriate in a Christian Southern community with 12 churches to have a brewery,” Bennewitz said.
Even after successfully getting the laws changed and opening his doors, Bennewitz had to deal with town officials, who said his brewery wasn’t family friendly. In response, Bennewitz built a beautiful playground outside the brewery so that children could play while their parents enjoyed a beer. The tongue-in-cheek move drove the officials “ballistic,” he said, as they thought he was encouraging underage drinking.
In 2005, Bennewitz opened the Weeping Radish Farm Brewery in Grandy; the original Manteo location closed two years later. The North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild recently presented Bennewitz with a timeline that chronicles every brewery that opened after his.
Unbeknownst to Bennewitz, the guild had another surprise for him last year, though he just found out about it a couple weeks ago. The guild brewed a beer in his honor last summer while attending Beer Camp Across America at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co. in Mills River, outside Asheville.
The guild discovered that the first beer brewed at Weeping Radish was a Bavarian-style Hefeweizen, so they brewed “Yours Truli,” their take on the beer to pay tribute to him. They put a twist on it by using a hybrid of wheat and rye called triticale, which was grown in eastern North Carolina and malted by Epiphany Craft Malt in Durham.
“We said, ‘Let’s figure out something that’s an homage to him and that also kinds of embodies where we are at this point,’ ” said Sebastian Wolfrum, founder of Epiphany Craft Malt.
Several breweries around the state have tapped the beer this week, and Bennewitz was scheduled to visit Triangle breweries Tuesday. A list of participating breweries is at ncbeer.org.
As someone who initially came to America as an agricultural consultant, Bennewitz is passionate about farming. His brewery sits on 14 acres and has a butchery on site. For him, local beer and local food go hand in hand.
“One of the few words that inspires trust in people is the word family farm,” said Bennewitz. “People are sick and tired of Monsanto and stuff like that, but they do have faith and trust in the word ‘farm’ and family farm. And local farming is a craft. It fits into the exactly same movement as microbrewing does.”
Though Bennewitz has been a champion for all things local, the irony is that his typical customer lives 200 miles away from his brewery on the coast of North Carolina. Still, that hasn’t stopped him from sticking to his vision.
“Not only was he separated as the lone brewer, but he was way out there on the Outer Banks,” said Margo Knight Metzger, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild. “I imagine it could have been kind of lonesome at times. And now we have this incredible community of craft brewers, of which he is an integral part today. People talk about industry trailblazers, but he’s the real deal.”
Bennewitz, however, takes no credit for the rise in craft breweries over the last three decades, saying only that he’s been around long enough to gain a perspective on things.
“It’s fascinating, and I’m obviously deeply touched by what the brewers guild did,” Bennewitz said. “I never expected this, but it is an amazing point of view to look back on 30 years and see how this fits in not just in North Carolina, but in a regional and even global scheme.”
