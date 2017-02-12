Flights: North Carolina’s first brewery founder honored with special brew

8:20 Cooper offers HB2 repeal proposal Pause

0:18 Check out the moves of this sheriff's deputy

2:35 Saburo Masada visits site of his internment for first time since 1942

3:15 Dallas Woodhouse calls on Gov. Cooper to find HB2 compromise

0:14 High school star Zion Williamson slams home 360 dunk

5:56 NC State's Mark Gottfried: It's embarrassing

1:26 Who's at the door? Principal visiting homes of each of her 1,003 students

8:37 Stephen Miller warms up crowd of Trump supporters

1:56 Diverse crowd marches in Raleigh to champion civil rights, healthcare and immigration at HKonJ People’s Assembly