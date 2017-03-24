Brewgaloo and more: NC Beer Month hits the Triangle

When Brewgaloo began in 2012, around a dozen breweries participated in the downtown Raleigh festival that celebrates craft beer.
Half a decade later, 95 breweries have signed up to be part of the sprawling event that’s coming up in April.
April is North Carolina Beer Month, and in the Triangle, Brewgaloo is one of its most high-profile events. In the past several years, its growth has mirrored the rising popularity of craft beer. Fans have come out by the thousands every year – rain or shine – to sample beers from around the state during the two-day street fair.
This year’s festival is 6-10 p.m. Friday, April 21, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
In addition to the beer, there will be food trucks, live music and street vendors. The breweries and others will be set up all along Fayetteville Street.
Tickets are $45. Fans can also gain admittance to a sampling event of sour beers and barrel-aged beers for $25, 3-5 p.m. Saturday.
See shoplocalraleigh.org/brewgaloo for details.
While Brewgaloo might be the largest event in the Triangle during N.C. Beer Month, it’s far from the only one.
A full list of the events around the state can be found at ncbeermonth.com/events. Here are a few of the most notable ones.
Saturday, April 1
▪ The Triangle’s official kickoff event is Casks On Fools, held from noon to 5 p.m. at Crank Arm Brewing in downtown Raleigh. In addition to Crank Arm’s own beer, there will be samples of cask-conditioned ales from two dozen other breweries. crankarmbrewing.com
▪ In downtown Cary, Bond Brothers Brewing Co. is hosting its SpringFest. It will feature food trucks, a performance from Durham folk band Mountain Goats and special beer releases. Bond Brothers, which has been open just over a year, also will celebrate being named by USA Today as the best new brewery in the country of the past three years. bondbrothersbeer.com
▪ If you’re in the mood for a much larger event, try the World Beer Festival, at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Visitors can choose from two sessions: noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance ($55 at the door). That will get you unlimited pours from a selection of 250 beers, plus 20 cider options. worldbeerfestival.com
Friday, April 7
Southern Pines Brewing Co. is hosting a “Rock-n-Run” 5k to raise money for a Moore County charity that helps victims of sexual assault. The race starts at 6 p.m. and there will be a concert with kids’ games, food trucks and more at the brewery afterward. More details, including a link to sign up for the race, are on the brewery’s Facebook page.
Saturday, April 8
▪ Fill up at the Beer and Bacon Fest in Cary. The event will have dozens of beers and wines, plus 2 tons (yes, tons) of bacon, live music and a “butchering 101” class. Tickets range from $39 to $79 for the festival, which is from noon to 6 p.m. at Koka Booth Amphitheatre. boothamphitheatre.com/
▪ At Raleigh’s Flying Saucer pub, the bar’s 17th anniversary party will start at 11 a.m. The downtown bar will tap at least 17 kegs of rare beers from breweries all over the country to celebrate. beerknurd.com/locations/raleigh-flying-saucer
Sunday, April 9
Walter magazine is hosting a beer tasting and concert at Fearrington Village in Pittsboro from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $25 and include a raffle ticket to win a free night’s stay at the Fearrington Inn. Also Sunday, other events are happening at the Village Center from 10:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., including brunch, a wine tasting and pop-up shops. More details at fearrington.com/event/destination-walter/.
Saturday, April 15
The Warehouse District area of downtown Raleigh will fire up the smokers from noon to 6 p.m. for the ninth annual ‘Cuegrass Festival, hosted by local barbecue restaurant, The Pit. There’ll be beer, barbecue and bluegrass all afternoon. Tickets are $5, and proceeds will go toward local charities and service organizations. cuegrass.com
Sunday, April 30
The beer industry is often dominated by men, but in North Carolina some of the most influential figures are women. A few of them will be at House Of Hops in Raleigh from 2 to 3 p.m. for a Q&A. Speakers will include the owner and president of Asheville’s Highland Brewing, Leah Ashburn, and her brewmaster Hollie Stephenson, plus Fullsteam sales director Mary Eliza McRae and the executive director of the N.C. Craft Brewers Guild, Margo Knight Metzger. There will be a food truck (the women-owned Pho Nomenal Dumpling truck) and live music, too. Tickets are $15 and include a beer. Proceeds will benefit SHIFT NC, a Durham charity that works to reduce teen pregnancies. houseofhopsnc.com, shiftnc.org
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
