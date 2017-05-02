Fuquay-Varina’s Lincoln Brewing Co. opening two new Triangle locations

Lincoln Brewing Co., a popular Fuquay-Varina brewery, is opening two more Triangle locations, expanding its reach and its ability to brew more styles of craft beer – and start a new distillery.
Lincoln Brewing opened on U.S. 401, between downtown Raleigh and downtown Fuquay-Varina, in 2015.
The brewery’s Facebook page announced Monday that it would open two new locations in the next few months. Lincoln Brewing & Distilling Co. will be in North Raleigh while the other will be on the Raleigh-Cary border near PNC Arena.
The expansions will let Lincoln Brewing – named for the country’s 16th president – make more beer and also start making craft liquor.
“But don’t worry, we are keeping (the Fuquay-Varina bar) open as a taproom and cellar space for our new wild and sour fermentation project,” the brewery’s announcement said.
The North Raleigh brewery, bar and distillery will open this month in the Plantation Pointe shopping center at 6471 Triangle Plantation Drive. It’s off of Old Wake Forest Road, near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and N.C. 540.
A grand opening is planned May 20 from 2 p.m. to midnight. There will be food, games, live music in the afternoon and a DJ after 8 p.m.
A third Lincoln Brewing taphouse, referred to as Honest Abe’s Tap Room, will open soon after that in Wade Park on Wade Park Boulevard across from PNC Arena, the brewery announced.
“Customers make the difference in a brewery and have enabled our growth over the past year,” according to the Facebook post. “Thanks and looking forward to more growth and more beer.”
Owner and brewer Richard Camos has a stake in numerous local restaurants, including including Camos Brothers pizza next to the Fuquay-Varina brewery. Before opening the brewery in 2015, Camos had started two bottle shops, also under the Lincoln brand, which have since closed.
The recently announced expansions follows a business model similar to that of Fuquay-Varina’s most well-known brewery, Aviator Brewing Co.
In the past several years, Aviator has expanded within town limits and now has a brewery, bottle shop and restaurant. Aviator is also starting a distillery, called Gold Leaf Distilling Co., in honor of the former tobacco warehouse it calls home.
Gold Leaf Distilling started this spring. Its products are expected to be available in local ABC stores by the end of this month.
For information, on Lincoln Brewing, go to lincolnbrewery.com or facebook.com/LincolnBrewingCo/.
Doran: 919-836-2858; Twitter: @will_doran
