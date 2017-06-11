Sierra Nevada Brewing Company has made some of the most popular beers including their first, pale ale, since the early 1980's. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 in Chico, Calif.
June 11, 2017

America’s largest craft beer festival is coming to Raleigh

By Abbie Bennett

America’s largest craft beer festival is coming to North Carolina’s capital city this Saturday.

On June 17, Sierra Nevada will host Beer Camp at the plaza in front of Duke Energy Center for Performing Arts in downtown Raleigh.

Beer Camp Raleigh, presented by the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild, will bring hundreds of craft beers, food trucks and live music to downtown Raleigh.

Sierra Nevada’s Beer Camp is the nation’s largest craft beer festival, according to Michelle Tuttle, spokeswoman for Sierra Nevada. Events are held in eight cities in June.

“In the spirit of collaboration, every single brewery in America is invited to pour their signature brews for free,” Tuttle said. “Beer Camp will make stops in Portland, Maine, San Francisco, Chicago, Philadelphia, Raleigh, Austin, Long Beach and Seattle.”

Brewers at Beer Camp Raleigh will include Raleigh Brewing Company, Big Boss Brewing, Clouds Brewing and more.

Food trucks that will be at the event include: Chirba Chirba Dumpling, Fuzzy’s Empanadas, American Meltdown, Gussy’s Greek, Cousin’s Maine Lobster, Baozi, Mac-Ur-Roni, Buddhalicious, STUFT and The Tot Spot.

Music will be performed by Zen Groove and Urban Soil.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.beercamp.sierranevada.com/festivals/Raleigh. Tickets range in price from $40-$75.

