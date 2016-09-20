Chapel Hill cookbook club tackles Sara Foster’s ‘Southern Kitchen’

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Don’t miss out on upcoming church suppers: newsobserver.com/living/food-drink/mouthful-blog/article98149512.html
Note: Businesses enter these events online months and weeks ahead of time; please check their websites or call to verify spots are still available.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Andrea Weigl, aweigl@newsobserver.com.
Cook Book Club
It’s time for our next Cook Book Club meeting! We will be selecting several recipes from Sara Foster’s wonderful book, “Southern Kitchen.” We will be using fresh produce from our favorite local farmers and include two glasses of perfect summertime wine from The Country Vintner. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21. $40. Midway Community Kitchen, 505 W. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. 919-280-0895, midwaycommunitykitchen.com.
Cooking Class with Chef Charlie Deal
As he’s proved with his popular restaurants, including Jujube in Chapel Hill and Dos Perros and Juju in Durham, Charlie Deal is on the forefront of the local culinary scene. In this class he will lead you though a menu featuring the tastes of Jujube. 6 p.m. Sept. 21. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Stop & Go BBQ Fundraiser
Pork barbecue, cole slaw, corn, dessert and drink. All proceeds benefit Special Blessings programs and services for children and adults with developmental disabilities. 3-7 p.m. Sept. 23. $8 per plate. Jim’s Mini Mart, 4826 Watkins Road, Raleigh. 919-266-3409.
Spanish Wine Tasting & Mediterranean Tapas
We are so excited to introduce that the next themed wine tasting will feature an incredible selection of Spanish wines from Mutual Wines & Aveniu. We will also have a variety of tapas-style Mediterranean dishes for you to try. Drop in from 6:30-9:30 p.m. Sept. 24. $45 (tax & gratuity included). Cafe Parizade, 2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9712, ghgrestaurants.com/parizade/.
Savory Salsas and Spreads
Tomatoes, eggplants and squashes are the tastes of the season. Katie Coleman will teach you a variety of ways to use these and other vegetables to make fresh salsa and other delectable spreads. Learn the technique and then enjoy sampling the full variety. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 26. Fee per session: Gardens members $28; general public $35. Fee to register for multiple sessions: Gardens members $25; general public $32 per session. Sarah P. Duke Gardens, Anderson St. and Erwin Rd., Durham. 919-684-3698, gardens.duke.edu.
Youth Community Project Benefit Dinner
Kipos & Youth Community Project invite the public to this benefit feast offering a three-course menu. A percentage of the proceeds will go towards Youth Community Project, and their efforts towards supporting, expanding, and creating youth centers that will serve all teens in Orange County. 5-9 p.m. Sept. 27. $35; $15 children under 10. Kipos Greek Taverna, 431 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill. 919-425-0760, kiposchapelhill.com.
Bin 54 Wine Dinner
We welcome you to join us for a four-course tour of TATE Wine paired with your favorite Bin 54 Steak & Cellar flavors. Suzanne Tate, co-owner of TATE Wine, will lead you on your journey through her hand-picked selections. See the menu on website 6:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $100 (tax & gratuity not included). Bin 54, 1201 Raleigh Rd., Chapel Hill. 919-969-1155, bin54restaurant.com.
Local 22’s Fullsteam Beer Dinner
You know the drill: expect four mouthwatering courses that accompany the locally and lovingly crafted Fullsteam brews. 7-9 p.m. Sept. 28. $40 (tax & gratuity not included). Local 22, 2200 W. Main St., Durham. 919-286-9755, local22kitchenandbar.com/.
Healthy Asian Cooking Class
Asian cuisine is beautiful, flavorful, and often fairly simple to prepare. So why order in when you can create a fabulous and healthy Asian meal at home that’s fresh and fulfilling? Join Breana Lai, a food editor at Eating Well Magazine, to learn these cornerstones of Asian cuisine. On the menu for the night: Shrimp Dumplings; Classic Sesame Noodles with ChickenTurkey; Ma Po Tofu; Baby Bok Choy with Sherry Vinaigrette; Homemade Fortune Cookies. Dinner and wine included in ticket price 6:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 28. $65. Midway Community Kitchen, 505 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-280-0895, midwaycommunitykitchen.com.
Mom’s Night Out Cooking Class
Calling all moms! Chef Gwen is a busy mother of two girls so she knows a thing or two about needing a night out. In this class, you will learn her tips about getting dinner on the table while also enjoying the company of other mothers. Menu: Deconstructed Sushi/Rice bowls; Pizza in Cast Iron; Greek Chicken Skewers; Summer Rolls. 6 p.m. Sept. 28. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Cooking with Bourbon
Bourbon is great in a cocktail, but why stop there?Enjoy its smooth flavor by adding it to your cooking,too! Cooking School Manager Kim will share some tasty recipes that make the most of this versatile spirit. Menu: Bourbon Spiced Cider; Chicken Cracklin’ Cornbread with Sorghum Bourbon Butter; Butternut Tiles with Bourbon Miso Glaze; Mustard Crusted Pork Chop with Apple Bourbon Reduction; Duck Fat Grits; Kitchen Sink Cookies with Ginger Bourbon Ice Cream. 6 p.m. Sept. 29. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Whole Hog Barbecue Championship
Each Fall, the best whole hog barbecue chefs in North Carolina square off to become our state champion. The Whole Hog Barbecue Championship is the culmination of a qualifying series that includes more than 25 N.C. Pork Council-certified local barbecue competitions statewide. This year, the State Championship will return to Downtown Raleigh as part of the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Wide Open Bluegrass Festival. 1 p.m. Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh.
Wine and beer tastings
Wine Class with Chris Tyrrell
Enjoy an in-depth tasting of the Tyrrell wines with fifth-generation CEO Chris Tyrrell. This estate is one of the most legendary in all of Australia, making some of the most important wines in the country’s oldest wine region. 6-8 p.m. Sept. 21. $45. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Korktoberfest at The Raleigh Wine Shop
The Raleigh Wine Shop is hosting their 6th Annual Korktoberfest. Featuring all wines on sale as part of their huge semi-annual storewide sale, special guests and events, free wine and provision tastings all weekend long. Stop by for lunch by Capital Club 16 on Sept. 24 and Rare Earth Farms Food Truck on Sept. 25 with wine by the glass and an outdoor festival in the parking lot. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sept. 24, 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 25. Free. The Raleigh Wine Shop, 126 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. 919-803-5473, theraleighwineshop.com.
Triange Hops for Hope Cask-Off
Twenty-two local breweries compete for the title of best brew. Guests sample unique brews, and all proceeds go to Children’s Flight of Hope, which provides free air transportation for critically ill and injured children. 2-6 p.m. Oct. 1. $25. CAM Raleigh, 409 W. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-513-0946, camraleigh.org/.
Wine Down Wednesday
Wine Down after sunset with five unique wines selected that day for their charming characteristics (*discounted at half price) and paired with light hors d’oeuvres in a romantic and relaxing environment, including outdoor patio seating. 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays. Cafe Helios, 413 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh. 919-838-5177, cafehelios.com.
WineAway Fridays
Relax at Chatham Hill Winery with live music and games. 7-10 p.m. Fridays. Chatham Hill Winery, 8245 Chapel Hill Rd, Cary. 919-380-7135.
Wine Authorities
Free tastings take place at both Durham and Raleigh stores. Check the website for classes that provide more in-depth wine study. Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; free. Wine Authorities, 211 E. Franklin St., Raleigh; 2501 University Drive, Durham. wineauthorities.com
Food Tours
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Durham
On this guided journey through the streets of downtown Durham, we’ll visit some of the area’s most unique, hidden culinary gems. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Fishmonger’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 806 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-0128, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Chapel Hill & Carrboro
On this leisurely walk through the downtown streets of Chapel Hill & Carrboro the group will pause at up to six locations among the area’s finest and most unique establishments. Along the way, the streetscapes and local character will combine to reveal how unique and different each are despite their close proximity. 2:15-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Chapel Hill, Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-967-9440, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Cary
Get acquainted with Cary’s rich heritage while experiencing the flavors of the diverse downtown culinary landscape on this guided walking food tour. Journey with a small group through the heart of Cary’s downtown (often overlooked by Triangle residents), and you will quickly gain a sense of the history and culture that shaped this community. 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Ashworth Village, 200 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-388-8639, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all five downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Fayetteville St, Raleigh, trianglefoodtour.com
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Saturday Afternoon Tasting Tour
This tour is a fantastic way to get to know the heart of downtown. Included is food tastings at four unique, local restaurants plus dessert and a wine tasting. Tours begin at historic Fayetteville Street. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour begins on historic Fayetteville Street near the Capitol and heads over to the Seaboard Station/ Oakwood districts via the R Line, with a 20-minute history walk back downtown at the end of the tour. Food tastings at three restaurants that source ingredients locally, a beer and/ or wine tasting and dessert are included. 1:30 p.m. Fridays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Dinner & Drinks Tours
The Friday and Saturday Dinner & Drinks Tours stay mostly close to historic Fayetteville Street and the Capitol but may walk to the Warehouse/ Gallery or Glenwood Avenue South Districts. These high-spirited tours include enough food to be considered dinner by most people, and include a number of drink pairings. Stops are subject to change based on restaurant availability. Tours include five stops: three varied restaurants for savory food paired with wine, beer or a cocktail, a speakeasy cocktail bar, and a sweet bite for dessert. 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. $69.50. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Roots Tour
Raleigh Roots Tour explores the areas of Seaboard Station, Mordecai, and Oakwood neighborhoods. The tour includes savory food at three restaurants plus a beer or wine tasting and dessert. Stops are subject to change on a week to week basis. Eating a light lunch beforehand is recommended. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Afternoon Tasting Tour is a fantastic way to experience six different Durham gems in one afternoon. The restaurants featured on this tour have lines out the door every day, but the delicious tastings are prepared and ready for the tour to just walk in and enjoy. 1:45 p.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Evening Tasting Tour
The Evening Tasting Tour includes food and drink tastings at five different restaurants and bars. The three restaurants featured on this tour are as farm-to-table as you will find and are all located in funky, rehabbed historic buildings. Chefs prepare substantial tour tastings all paired with small drinks. Also included on this tour is a craft cocktail demonstration and tasting, as well as dessert made from locally-milled flour and local dairy. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Historic Hillsborough Tasting Tour
Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Hillsborough, 100 Churton St., Hillsborough. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Culinary Carrboro & Chapel Hill Tour
This tour ties local ingredients to the restaurants that use them and typically includes food at four different restaurants, substantial tastings with farmers and vendors at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, and a beer tasting. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St, Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill & Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour
The Chapel Hill/ Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour includes visits to four to five different restaurants with a few drink pairings, plus beer and coffee tastings. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St, Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk
The Durham Dark and Mysterious Ghost Walk is a family friendly 1.5-mile walking tour designed for adults and children, ages 8 years and older. The tour combines local ghost stories, folklore and local history. 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $15. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tylerstaproom.com.
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, 500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-227-3370, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-832-5714. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Local Brewery Tasting
Buzz ’n Go: Raleigh Guided City Tour & Local Brewery Tasting is the best way to discover Raleigh’s incredible sights and historical attractions 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. $59. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Farmers Markets by County
Wake County
Apex Farmers Market
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 220 N. Salem St., Apex, apexfarmersmarket.com
Cary Downtown Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 135 W. Chatham St., Cary, caryfarmersmarket.com
Growers Market of Fuquay-Varina
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, 8 a.m.-noon. Saturdays, Fuquay-Varina Chamber of Commerce, 121 N. Main St., Fuquay-Varina, growers-market.org
Holly Springs Farmers Market
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays, 128 S. Main St., Holly Springs, goo.gl/xwK6hh
Inter-Faith Food Shuttle Tryon Road Farm Stand
Noon-6 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, 4505 Tryon Road, Raleigh, nando.com/1bn
Knightdale Farmers Market
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Knightdale Station Park, 810 N. First Ave., Knightdale, goo.gl/RXrIEl
Midtown Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.- noon Saturdays, North Hills Raleigh, 4150 Main St., Raleigh, northhillsraleigh.com
Plantation Point Farmers Market
9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Plantation Point Shopping Center, 6250 Plantation Center Drive, Suite 107, Raleigh, plantationpointfarmersmarket.com
Raleigh Downtown Farmers Market
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, 400 block Fayetteville St., Raleigh (City Plaza), RaleighEatLocal.com
State Farmers Market
9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays-Sundays, 1240 Farmers Market Drive, Raleigh. statefarmersmarket.org
The Saturday Market at Rebus Works
10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 301-2 Kinsey St., Raleigh, rebusworks.us/thesaturdaymarket/
Wake Forest Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 405 S. Brooks St., Wake Forest, wakeforestfarmersmarket.org
WakeMed Farmers Market
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, 3000 New Bern Ave., Raleigh (free parking in the P1 parking deck for market patrons), goo.gl/DpGHtY
Western Wake Farmers’ Market at Carpenter Village
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 101 Gathering Park Circle, Cary, wwfm.ag
Western Wake Farmers’ Market at UNC Wellness Center
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 350 Stonecroft Lane, Cary, wwfm.ag
Zebulon Farm Fresh Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, Zebulon Municipal Complex, 1003 N. Arendell Ave., Zebulon, goo.gl/4gLjgk
Chatham County
Chatham Mills Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 480 Hillsboro St., Pittsboro, chathammillsfarmersmarket.com
Fearrington Farmers Market
4-6 p.m. Tuesdays, East Camden, Fearrington Village, fearringtonfarmersmarket.com
Pittsboro Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m. Thursdays, 287 East St., Pittsboro, pittsborofarmersmarket.org
Siler City Farmers’ Market
1-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 118 W. Second St., Siler City, silercityfarmersmarket.com.
Durham County
Durham Farmers’ Market
3:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, (3-6 p.m. starting June 1) 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St., Durham, durhamfarmersmarket.com
Durham Roots Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Northgate Mall, 1058 W. Club Blvd., Durham, northgatemall.com/durham-roots-farmers-market/
South Durham Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 5410 N.C. 55, Durham, southdurhamfarmersmarket.org
Franklin County
Franklin County Farmers Market
9 a.m.-until sold out, Tuesdays and Fridays, 8 a.m.-until sold out, Saturdays, 103 S. Bickett Blvd., Louisburg, goo.gl/Fj4tEB
Johnston County
Clayton Farm and Community Market
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, 348 E. Main St., Clayton, (Horne Square), cfcmnc.org
Lee County
Sanford Farmers’ Market
9 a.m.-noon Saturdays, Depot Park, 106 Charlotte Ave., Sanford, sanfordfarmersmarket.weebly.com
Orange County
Carrboro Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m. Wednesdays, 7 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 301 W. Main St., Carrboro, carrborofarmersmarket.com
Chapel Hill Farmers’ Market
3-6 p.m. Tuesdays, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, University Mall parking lot, 201 S. Estes Drive, Chapel Hill, thechapelhillfarmersmarket.com
Eno River Farmers’ Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, 144 E. Margaret Lane, Hillsborough, enoriverfarmersmarket.com
Hillsborough Farmers Market
8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, UNC Hospital parking lot, 430 Waterstone Dr., Hillsborough, hillsboroughfarmersmarket.org
Southern Village Farmer’s Market
3:30-6:30 p.m. Thursdays, 400 Market St., Chapel Hill (Southern Village), southernvillage.com/farmers-market/
Vance County
Vance County Regional Farmers Market
7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays, Saturdays, 210 Southpark Drive, Henderson, vancecounty.org/residents/farmers-market/
Comments