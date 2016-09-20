Mouthful

September 20, 2016 12:56 PM

Tickets still available for next week’s Carolina Food Summit

By Andrea Weigl

Only 40 tickets remain for the first Carolina Food Summit on Sept. 28 and 29 in Chapel Hill.

The two-day event features 40 local experts, chefs, school nutrition directors, farmers, authors, folklorists and more. It will tackle such topics as N.C. foodways, sustainability and school lunch.

The keynote speaker is Toni Tipton Martin, author of “The Jemima Code,” an award-winning cookbook that explores 200 years of African-American cookbooks. (Read our earlier story HERE.)

Tickets cost $40-$615 (the latter includes events associated with TerraVita Food & Drink Festival).

The summit is presented by EdNC.org, the Jamie Kirk Hahn Foundation, TerraVita and UNC Food For All theme.

More info and tickets: carolinafoodsummit.com

