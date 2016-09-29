The Redneck BBQ Lab, a new barbecue restaurant, will open this fall in Benson

It’s every barbecue competitor’s dream: to open a restaurant.
Jerry Stephenson Jr., the pitmaster for the Redneck Scientific team, announced Thursday that he is opening a new barbecue restaurant, The Redneck BBQ Lab, in Benson. It will be located at the intersection of Highway 210 and Interstate 40. They hope to open the restaurant by late fall.
“This restaurant is born from hard work and family,” says Stephenson in a press release. “We’re going to have a local core work force, fair prices and produce a unique product that will make North Carolina proud.”
During a five-year run, Stephenson’s team won 16 Kansas City Barbeque Society grand championships, six reserve grand championship, six perfect 180 scores and more than 250 top 10 calls in pork, ribs, chicken and brisket. They were the 2015 American Royal World Series of BBQ Grand Champion in the side dishes competition and earned spots in the KCBS top ten teams nationwide.
In October 2016, the team will travel to the Jack Daniels World Championship Invitational BBQ and the American Royal World Series of BBQ Invitational before opening the Johnston County restaurant.
The restaurant will serve smoked, hand-pulled pork with a choice of a North Carolina traditional vinegar sauce or a sweeter, thicker, tomato-based competition-style sauce. It will also serve brisket, ribs and chicken.
The Redneck BBQ Lab will be at 12101-B Highway 210 in Benson, exit 319 off I 40 to the left of the BP gas station. For more information: redneckbbqlab.com
