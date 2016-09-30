Deep-fried Jell-O is among new treats at N.C. State Fair

Deep-fried Jell-O, Howling Cow apple crisp ice cream and deep-fried bacon pimento cheeseburger egg roll are among the new foods at this year’s N.C. State Fair.
S2 Concessions will be selling the deep-fried Jell-O, which they describe in a press release at a ball of Jell-O surrounded in a biscuit-like batter. Deep-fried Jell-O won the “Best Taste” at the State Fair of Texas, often the launching pad of crazy deep-fried creations that then appear at other state fairs.
“It’s sort of like cherry cobbler, with all the flavor but not the fruit. Or maybe like a jelly-filled donut, but with a lot more Jell-O and a lot less batter,” said Scott Strother of S2 Concessions in a press release. This is the same vendor that has previously sold deep-fried Girl Scout cookies, peanut butter pickles and red velvet mini donuts.
S2 Concessions, located in Kiddieland, also will be selling deep-fried mini donuts, Girl Scout cookies, red velvet mini donuts, peanut butter pickles, and bacon-wrapped Tootsie Rolls at the fair.
Other new deep-fried treats at this year’s fair include:
▪ N.C. State University’s Howling Cow ice cream is creating a special flavor for the fair: apple crisp.
▪ Woody’s will be serving deep-fried bacon pimento cheeseburger egg roll.
▪ Captain Neill’s Seafood will fresh crab dip.
▪ Ragin’ Cajun, near the grandstand, will be selling a low-country boil and lump crab meat hush puppies.
The fair is Oct. 13-23 at the Raleigh fairgrounds at the corner of Blue Ridge Road and Hillsborough Street.
Info: ncstatefair.org
