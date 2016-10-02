Mouthful

October 2, 2016 9:40 AM

Food Network star Sara Moulton has two book signings at Cary’s Whisk store

By Andrea Weigl

aweigl@newsobserver.com

Sara Moulton, star of the PBS show, “Sarah’s Weeknight Meals,” will be at the Whisk kitchenwares store and cooking school in Cary for two book signings.

Moulton will be signing copies of her book, “Sara Moulton’s Home Cooking 101,” from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Unfortunately, her cooking class at Whisk is sold out.

Moulton is the former executive chef of Gourmet Magazine, food editor of ABC-TV’s “Good Morning America,” and the host of several shows on the Food Network.

Whisk is at Waverly Place Shopping Center, 316 Colonades Way #214, Cary.

Info: 919-322-2458, whiskcarolina.com

Related content

Mouthful

Comments

Videos

Gabe Barker’s Pizzeria Mercato

View more video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Food writer Andrea Weigl maintains this blog.

Entertainment Videos