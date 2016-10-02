Food Network star Sara Moulton has two book signings at Cary’s Whisk store

Sara Moulton, star of the PBS show, “Sarah’s Weeknight Meals,” will be at the Whisk kitchenwares store and cooking school in Cary for two book signings.
Moulton will be signing copies of her book, “Sara Moulton’s Home Cooking 101,” from 5-6 p.m. Oct. 13 and 14. Unfortunately, her cooking class at Whisk is sold out.
Moulton is the former executive chef of Gourmet Magazine, food editor of ABC-TV’s “Good Morning America,” and the host of several shows on the Food Network.
Whisk is at Waverly Place Shopping Center, 316 Colonades Way #214, Cary.
Info: 919-322-2458, whiskcarolina.com
