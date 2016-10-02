Chef John Currence coming to Triangle on ‘Big Bad Breakfast’ cookbook tour

James Beard award-winning chef John Currence is coming to the Triangle on tour for his latest cookbook, “Big Bad Breakfast.”
Currence is the owner of City Grocery in Oxford, Miss. as well as five other restaurants and bars. His latest cookbook is devoted to the first meal of the day and inspired by his Big Bad Breakfast restaurant.
From 8 a.m.-noon Oct. 21, Currence will be signing cookbooks at Joule, a restaurant and coffee house in downtown Raleigh owned by Raleigh’s James Beard award-winning chef Ashley Christensen.
From 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 23, Currence will be at Crook’s Corner in Chapel Hill. (Currence once worked at Crook’s Corner alongside founding chef Bill Neal.)
Both restaurants will be serving their regular menus as well as specials from the cookbook. Reservations are recommended.
Joule is at 223 S. Wilmington St., Raleigh, 919-424-7422, ac-restaurants.com/joule
Crook’s Corner is at 610 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill, 919-929-7643, crookscorner.com
