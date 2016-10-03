Black Twig Cider House folks teaching cider class this week at Southern Season

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Note: Businesses enter these events online months and weeks ahead of time; please check their websites or call to verify spots are still available.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Andrea Weigl, aweigl@newsobserver.com.
Cider Cooking Class
Matti Beason and John Eisensmith of Durham’s Black Twig Cider House will teach this cooking class with cider pairings. 6 p.m. Oct. 5. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Fall Vegetarian Cooking Class
Now that fall is here, there is a brand new harvest of ingredients that we can begin to incorporate! Join us for this hands-on class as we create a menu utilizing local and seasonal ingredients. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 5. $59. Durham Spirits Co., 3222 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 425-463-5430, durhamspiritscompany.com.
Southern Oktoberfest
Chef Brian Adornetto has put a Southern twist on some traditional German dishes. 6 p.m. Oct. 6. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Raleigh Urban Agriculture Day
Come and learn about innovative urban agriculture projects that won mini-grants from the City of Raleigh’s Environmental Advisory Board and how to apply for your own grant. This is a free event, but seating is limited. Please sign up to reserve a seat for any of these activities. 9:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Free. Mordecai Visitor Center, 1101 Wake Forest Road, Raleigh. 919-996-4364
Fancy Biscuits
Everyone loves a simple biscuit with butter but thereare so many more options. 11 a.m. Oct. 8. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Durham Oktoberfest
Motorco Music Hall invites the community to don their lederhosen or drindl and raise a Spaten mug to Dtown Oktoberfest. The free, family-friendly event begins at noon, with The Little German Band taking the stage from 1-4 p.m. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 8. Free. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave., Durham. 919-901-0875, motorcomusic.com.
Brunswick Stew & BBQ Chicken
The Baptist Men at Clyde’s Chapel Baptist Church will prepare and serve a meal of homemade Brunswick Stew and BBQ chicken and all the sides plus homemade desserts. The money raised for this event goes towards missions in the community. 4:30 p.m. Oct. 8. $4-$8. Clyde’s Chapel Baptist Church, 16657 Buffalo Road, Wendell. 919-365-6969, clydeschapelbaptist.org.
LA’s Legendary Restaurants
Author George Geary will teach this cooking class based on his book that is more than a cookbook but a historical reference of Hollywood in the Golden Age to the current times. 5 p.m. Oct. 8. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Dim Sum Cooking Class
What better way to celebrate Sunday than with Dim Sum? Dim Sum literally translates, “to touch the heart.” Join us for this hands-on class as we discuss traditional ingredients and cooking techniques while creating Cantonese Dim Sum dishes. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 9. $59. Durham Spirits Co., 3222 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 425-463-5430, durhamspiritscompany.com.
Corks & Cakes Fall Edition
Our Fall Edition Corks & Cakes features cupcakes inspired by the flavors and colors of fall. Seating times are at noon, 1:30 p.m. 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.. Purchase tickets online, over the phone or in person! noon-5 p.m. Oct. 9. $18 per flight. The Wine Feed, 602 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh. 919-374-0036, thewinefeed.com.
TROSA’s BBQ & Friends
Enjoy barbecue and other goodies from local restaurants at the TROSA BBQ & Friends fundraiser. Participating restaurants include Nana’s, Nanataco, Saltbox Seafood Joint, Foster’s Market, Rise and The Original Q Shack. Also on hand: sweets from Tom & Jenny’s and ice cream from Ben & Jerry’s. The Scrap Exchange will provide craft activities for the family, and Elephant Micah, Honey Magpie, and the TROSA house band will perform. Advance tickets strongly recommended. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 9. $25 for adults; $10 for kids 4-12; free for kids under 4. TROSA, 1820 James St., Durham. 919-419-1059, trosainc.org.
Fall American Pies
Learning how to make the best pies is easy with this class. Menu: Double Crust Apple Spice Pie with a Spice Crust, Cranberry Orange Cheese Pie with Orange Zest Crust, Kahlua Pumpkin Pie with a Flaky Crust, Chocolate Pecan Pie with a Flaky Crust Raspberry Refrigerator Pie with a Chocolate Cookie Crust 2 p.m. Oct. 9. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Oktoberfest Pop-Up Beer Garden
Join us for an Oktoberfest-themed Pop-Up Beer Garden featuring Bond Brothers Beer Co. and artisan sausage maker Steve George. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 10. Free. Kitchen, 764 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd., Chapel Hill. 919-537-8167, kitchenchapelhill.com.
Fall Flavors of Mexico
Chef Katie Coleman will teach how to make seasonal and authentic Mexican comfort food. 5 p.m. Oct. 10. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Fall Flavors of North Carolina
Chef Sheri Castle will lead students through seasonal recipes made with some of our state’s most famous products. Menu: Quick Brunswick Stew with Hoe Cakes; Cheerwine Barbecue Chicken; Chow Chow Slaw; Sweet Potato Salad; Baked Beans with Sausage; Pepsi and Peanut Cake. 6 p.m. Oct. 11. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Autumn in Provence
Chef Amanda Cushman teach cooking class highlighting wonderful seasonal flavors of Provence. 6 p.m. Oct. 12. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Fall Tuscan Nights Cooking Class
Imagine picnicking in the heart of Tuscany sipping wine, the smell of truffles wafting in the air as you eat a piece of prosciutto and bread. Wake up alas, you are still sitting at your desk in Durham. Don’t let that get you down. Transport yourself to Tuscany tonight6-8 p.m. Oct. 12. $59. Durham Spirits Co., 3222 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 425-463-5430, durhamspiritscompany.com.
Girl’s Night Out: Eggrolls & Vino
Looking for a fun event to share with your girlfriends?Gather them up and join us for a fun hands-on evening! You will learn to make several types of eggrolls andenjoy matching wines. 5 p.m. Oct. 13. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Fried Chicken Class
Part of the Down & Dirty: Southern Style Series, this class will look at swirling controversies around fried chicken: To brine or not to brine? And what would that brine consist of? For how long? And what about the coating? How does one go about the actual frying? And in what should it be fried? So many questions. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 13. $45. Midway Community Kitchen, 505 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-280-0895, midwaycommunitykitchen.com.
International Festival of Raleigh
The International Festival of Raleigh celebrates the great diversity of the Triangle. Itoffers a comprehensive experience that allows visitors to interact with multicultural arts in a fun and safe atmosphere through visual arts, dance music, cuisine, and traditional expression from around the world. This year will mark the 31st Annual Festival. 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Oct. 14-15; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 16. Varies. Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St., Raleigh. 919-831-6011, internationalfocusnc.org/festival.
SAS Championship Food Truck Friday
Free food truck event featuring: Cousins Maine Lobster, Chirba Chirba Dumpling, American Meltdown, Spanglish 4-8 p.m. Oct. 14. Free. Prestonwood Country Club, 300 Prestonwood Pkwy., Cary. 919-467-2566, prestonwood.com.
Tramway Baptist Church Harvest Sale
Tramway Baptist Church will have its 26th Annual Harvest Sale on Oct. 15. It includes bake and craft sale from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Barbecue and chicken and dumpling plates for $8 from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 4-6 p.m. .Auction will be held 2-4 p.m. All proceeds go to the building fund. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 15. $8. Tramway Baptist Church, 2401 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Sanford. 919-776-5911
Cary Diwali
Diwali, or the Festival of Lights, is India’s most elaborate and important holiday. This year’s Diwali celebrates ’Darpan: Reflections of India’ and features an ethnic bazaar of wonderful treasures and Indian food, art, music, dance, and fun for the whole family. 10 a.m. Oct. 15. Free. Koka Booth Amphitheatre, 8003 Regency Pkwy., Cary. 919-462-2052, boothamphitheatre.com.
Texas cooking class
Chef Lucindy Willis will teach this Texas-themed menu. 5 p.m. Oct. 15. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Oktoberfest
Enjoy bratwurst and beverages during Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church’s annual Oktoberfest celebration. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert to share. Donations will support a to-be-determined outreach ministry. 12:30 p.m. Oct. 16. Free. Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 824 N. Buchanan Blvd., Durham. 919-682-6030, gracelutheranchurch.net.
Sushi Cooking Class
Chef Masa Tsujimura of Waraji Restaurant in Raleigh will teach this hands-on class. Menu: California Roll; Tuna Roll; Cucumber Hand Roll; Nigiri Sushi. 2 p.m. Oct. 16. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
TABLE’s 4th Annual Empty Bowls
TABLE is hosting its fourth annual Empty Bowls event. Enjoy a hearty bowl of soup made by local chefs, artisan bread, scratch-made dessert, and a commemorative pottery bowl handcrafted by local artists. Beer and wine will be for sale. All proceeds will benefit TABLE and the local kids they serve. 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 16. $15-$50. Weaver Street Market, 101 E. Main St., Carrboro. 919-929-0010, tablenc.org
Oktoberfest Pop-Up Dinner
Join us a lively Oktoberfest celebration. Al Bowers form Al’s BUrger Shack and Kathy Gunn, owner of Midway kitchen, will cook up another feast. Tickets are limited; reserve a seat by October 13. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 16. $65. Midway Community Kitchen, 505 W. Rosemary St., Chapel Hill. 919-280-0895, midwaycommunitykitchen.com.
Fall Soups and Stews Cooking Class
Cooler weather is on the way. Time to curl up by the fire with a hearty stew. In this hands-on class we will make several soups and stews inspired by the cool weather and fall garden. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 19. $59. Durham Spirits Co., 3222 Old Chapel Hill Road, Durham. 425-463-5430, durhamspiritscompany.com.
Wine and beer tastings
Weekly Wine Tasting
Fearrington Sommelier Colin Williams will be offering free wine tastings each Saturday. 3-6 p.m. Free. The Goat Coffee & Wine Shop, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-545-5717, fearrington.com/the-goat/.
French Fall Wines
Every Wednesday, sample wines from all across the globe at Mandolin. This week, we are featuring French Fall Wines. 6-7 p.m. Oct. 5. Mandolin, 2519 Fairview Road, Raleigh. 919-322-0365, mandolinraleigh.com.
Wines of Chile
This class focuses on the emerging new wineries of Chile. Tickets include wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 6. $35. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Cider Class
Mattie Beason, cider expert from Black Twig Cider House, will be working with Alexander Kast from Goat Lady Dairy on a cider and cheese pairing and tasting class. The class will highlight five cheeses and four ciders. The dates for the classes are Oct. 8, Nov. 12 and Dec. 10. The cost is $25 per person. 3-4 p.m. Oct. 8. $25 per person. Black Twig Cider House, 2812 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-321-0203, blacktwigciderhouse.com.
Wines of the Rhone Valley
Explore the very north by the town of Vienne and explore some delicious Viognier and Syrah. Then go south and sample the great Grenache based wines of Chateauneuf-du-Pape, Vacqueyras, and Gigondas. A perfect class to get you in the mood for autumn. Tickets include wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 13. $45. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Wine Authorities
Free tastings take place at both Durham and Raleigh stores. Check the website for classes that provide more in-depth wine study. Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; free. Wine Authorities, 211 E. Franklin St., Raleigh; 2501 University Drive, Durham. wineauthorities.com
Toasts & Tunes Concert Series
Come join us with a glass of wine in the vineyard while listening to music by String Peddlers. Don’t forget to bring a lawn chair and/or a picnic. No outside alcohol is permitted. This is a family friendly event. Carpooling is encouraged.2 p.m. Oct. 8. Free. Cloer Family Vineyards, 8624 Castleberry Road, Apex. 919-387-5760, cloerfamilyvineyards.com.
Food Tours
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Durham
On this guided journey through the streets of downtown Durham, we’ll visit some of the area’s most unique, hidden culinary gems. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Fishmonger’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 806 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-0128, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Chapel Hill & Carrboro
On this leisurely walk through the downtown streets of Chapel Hill & Carrboro the group will pause at up to six locations among the area’s finest and most unique establishments. Along the way, the streetscapes and local character will combine to reveal how unique and different each are despite their close proximity. 2:15-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Chapel Hill, Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-967-9440, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Cary
Get acquainted with Cary’s rich heritage while experiencing the flavors of the diverse downtown culinary landscape on this guided walking food tour. Journey with a small group through the heart of Cary’s downtown (often overlooked by Triangle residents), and you will quickly gain a sense of the history and culture that shaped this community. 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Ashworth Village, 200 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-388-8639, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all five downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Fayetteville St, Raleigh, trianglefoodtour.com
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Saturday Afternoon Tasting Tour
This tour is a fantastic way to get to know the heart of downtown. Included is food tastings at four unique, local restaurants plus dessert and a wine tasting. Tours begin at historic Fayetteville Street. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour begins on historic Fayetteville Street near the Capitol and heads over to the Seaboard Station/ Oakwood districts via the R Line, with a 20-minute history walk back downtown at the end of the tour. Food tastings at three restaurants that source ingredients locally, a beer and/ or wine tasting and dessert are included. 1:30 p.m. Fridays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Dinner & Drinks Tours
The Friday and Saturday Dinner & Drinks Tours stay mostly close to historic Fayetteville Street and the Capitol but may walk to the Warehouse/ Gallery or Glenwood Avenue South Districts. These high-spirited tours include enough food to be considered dinner by most people, and include a number of drink pairings. Stops are subject to change based on restaurant availability. Tours include five stops: three varied restaurants for savory food paired with wine, beer or a cocktail, a speakeasy cocktail bar, and a sweet bite for dessert. 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. $69.50. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Roots Tour
Raleigh Roots Tour explores the areas of Seaboard Station, Mordecai, and Oakwood neighborhoods. The tour includes savory food at three restaurants plus a beer or wine tasting and dessert. Stops are subject to change on a week to week basis. Eating a light lunch beforehand is recommended. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Afternoon Tasting Tour is a fantastic way to experience six different Durham gems in one afternoon. The restaurants featured on this tour have lines out the door every day, but the delicious tastings are prepared and ready for the tour to just walk in and enjoy. 1:45 p.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Evening Tasting Tour
The Evening Tasting Tour includes food and drink tastings at five different restaurants and bars. The three restaurants featured on this tour are as farm-to-table as you will find and are all located in funky, rehabbed historic buildings. Chefs prepare substantial tour tastings all paired with small drinks. Also included on this tour is a craft cocktail demonstration and tasting, as well as dessert made from locally-milled flour and local dairy. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Historic Hillsborough Tasting Tour
Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Hillsborough, 100 Churton St., Hillsborough. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Culinary Carrboro & Chapel Hill Tour
This tour ties local ingredients to the restaurants that use them and typically includes food at four different restaurants, substantial tastings with farmers and vendors at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, and a beer tasting. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St., Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill & Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour
The Chapel Hill/ Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour includes visits to four to five different restaurants with a few drink pairings, plus beer and coffee tastings. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St, Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk
The Durham Dark and Mysterious Ghost Walk is a family friendly 1.5-mile walking tour designed for adults and children, ages 8 years and older. The tour combines local ghost stories, folklore and local history. 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $15. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tylerstaproom.com.
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, 500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-227-3370, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-832-5714. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Local Brewery Tasting
Buzz ’n Go: Raleigh Guided City Tour & Local Brewery Tasting is the best way to discover Raleigh’s incredible sights and historical attractions 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. $59. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Culinary and Cultural Tour
Tobacco Road Tours is bringing its own spin on this popular culinary travel experience to downtown Raleigh, offering participants a unique experience combining history, walking, tasting and fun. 1:30-5 p.m. Saturdays. $48. Clouds Brewing, 126 N. West St, Raleigh. 919-307-8335, tobaccoroadtours.com
Comments