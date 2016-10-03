Restaurant openings: Pie Pushers, Oak & Dagger, new chef at Busy Bee Cafe

Here are a couple restaurant openings and a chef change around the Triangle:
▪ The owners of the longtime Durham food truck, Pie Pushers, has opened a 2,200-square-foot restaurant above the Pinhook, 117 W. Main St., Durham,
Co-owner Becky Cascio is delighted about the brick-and-mortar location: “Oh, it’s magical. We have a line, more refrigeration and storage.” That all means an expanded menu beyond what patrons were used to ordering off the truck: more salads, homemade dressings, deep-fried wings and garlic knots and lots of appetizers, including eggplant fries and the deep-fried Devito, an Italian sausage boiled in a stout, wrapped in a dough, deep fried and served with a beer reduction and wholegrain mustard sauce. “It enables us to have a lot more on the menu,” Cascio said. Chef and co-owner Mike Hacker is hoping to develop a gluten-free pizza dough.
The restaurant’s hours are 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, closed Sunday.
The truck will still be on the road: at Fullsteam Brewery on Wednesday nights, the Durham Farmers’ Market on Saturday mornings and Ponysaurus Brewery on Sundays.
Info: 919-294-8408, https://piepushers.com/
▪ Oak & Dagger Public House, a brewery and restaurant, has opened in the former Tyler’s Taproom location at downtown Raleigh’s Seaboard Station.
“Our beers and our menu selection will be ramping up week to week,” said co-owner Pete McCabe. Right now, the brewpub has five beers on tap and the owners hope to up to 17 beers in three to four weeks, he said. They hope to open for lunch on Friday.
McCabe moved to North Carolina three years ago from Wisconsin with the aim of opening a brewpub with five friends. McCabe explained that several of them worked together at The Great Dane Pub & Brewing Co. in Wisconsin, which at one point was one of the country’s top barrel producing brewpubs. McCabe landed a job at at Duck Rabbit Brewery in Farmville, near Greenville, N.C.
For their own brewpub, they decided to open in Raleigh because it reminded the owners of Madison, Wisconsin, also a state capital and college town.
It is at 18 Seaboard Ave #150, Raleigh, 919-945-9382, oakanddagger.beer/; Hours: 5 p.m.-midnight weekdays and (hopefully starting this Friday) noon-2 a.m. Friday-Saturday, 2-8 p.m. Sunday.
▪ There is a new chef at Raleigh’s Busy Bee Cafe: Nick Fay.
Fay comes from the Counting House restaurant at the 21c Hotel in Durham. Co-owner Chris Powers said, “We were looking for a new direction with the menu.” Fay is using his connections in the farming community to add more local products to the menu and helping to educating the servers to tell those stories. The restaurant is also doing more beer dinners. They are hosting a Champion beer dinner at Oct. 12 with five courses and beer pairings. Details: busybeeraleigh.com/1012-champion-beer-dinner/
