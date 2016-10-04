Royale to open in former Battistella’s space in downtown Raleigh

Royale, an American bistro with French and European influences, will open this fall in the former Batistella’s space on Raleigh’s Moore Square.
The team behind the restaurant is Will Jeffers, one of the partners in Raleigh’s well-regarded Stanbury restaurant and the newly-opened Cafe Lucarne; Jesse Bardyn, the chef and baker at Raleigh’s Cafe Lucarne; and chef Jeff Seizer, a newcomer to the Triangle restaurant scene.
Bardyn spent seven years working at Asheville’s City Bakery, most recently as head baker, before coming to the Triangle and opening Cafe Lucarne in July. Seizer worked at several New York restaurants and institutions: The River Café and several of New York restaurateu Danny Meyer’s establishments (as a sous chef Union Square Cafe, on the opening team at Maialino and a chef de cuisine at Gramercy Park Hotel). He then served as executive chef at the Langham Place, another luxury hotel. Seizer also spent two years as executive chef at Biricchino, a restaurant for Salumeria Biellese, an artisan meat wholesale institution that dates to 1925.
“Soon after meeting Jeff and Jesse, it became clear that our complimentary experience would be the foundation to a strong partnership,” said Jeffers in a press release. Jeffers is the project’s general contractor and will oversee operations at Royale with his partners, Bardyn and Seizer.
The former tenant, Battistella’s, was a Cajun/Creole restaurant run by chef Brian Battistella and Karl Hudson. It closed in December.
After some interior renovations, Royale will open this fall serving a menu featuring new and old bistro classics, such as fruits de mer, bouillabaisse, steak frites and duck a l’orange.
Royale will be at 200 E. Martin St. Follow the restaurant’s progress on Instagram @RoyaleRaleigh, and Twitter @Royale_Raleigh.
Weigl: 919-829-4848;
Comments