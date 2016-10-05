Tickets still available for Jamie’s Weekend of Purpose events

The Jamie Kirk Hahn Foundation is hosting its Jamie’s Weekend of Purpose events this weekend.
Foodies may be interested because there because there are several good food events connected with the weekend.
▪ Sunday brunch from noon-2 p.m. at Poole’s Diner with Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen. (Poole’s brings back its popular brunch once a year for this weekend.) Diners also receive a copy of Christensen’s new cookbook, “Poole’s.” Cost: $160. Tickets: https://jkhf.networkforgood.com/events/770-sunday-brunch-at-poole-s-diner
▪ Saturday night’s Party with a Purpose from 6-10 p.m. at CAM Raleigh. These chefs and beverage professionals will be serving food and drink: Caroline Morrison of Fiction Kitchen in Raleigh; Phoebe Lawless of Scratch in Durham; April McGreger of Farmer’s Daughter Brand Pickles and Preserves in Hillsborough; Cheetie Kumar of Garland in Raleigh Raleigh; Inez Ribustello of On the Square in Tarborro; Angela Salamanca of Centro and Gallo Pelón in Raleigh; and Gabriela Miu Kropaczek of Avenue des Chocolat in Raleigh. Prices range from $50 to $150 for the VIP experience: Tickets: https://jkhf.networkforgood.com/events/759-jamie-s-party-with-a-purpose
▪ Those who like to volunteer can also sign up to help nonprofits across the Triangle on Saturday morning: http://www.jamiekirkhahnfoundation.org/wop_vol_signup. (Full disclosure: My daugther’s preschool, Method Child Development Center, is a site benefiting from those volunteers this Saturday.)
The foundation is named after Jamie Kirk Hahn, an up-and-coming political strategist who was killed in 2013 at the age of 29. Jonathan Broyhill, who had been a friend to Jamie and Nation Hahn, was sentenced to life in prison for killing Jamie. Her husband, Nation Hahn, started the foundation after her death.
The foundation is focused on engaging and connecting emerging leaders and community-based organizations working on poverty, food justice, hunger and public education.
Info: jamiekirkhahnfoundation.org
