Chef James Clark hopes to open Hook and Larder in Chapel Hill this November

Chef James Clark, formerly of The Carolina Inn in Chapel Hill, plans to open Hook & Larder, a fresh seafood and prepared food stall in downtown Chapel Hill, in November.
Hook & Larder will be located inside the Blue Dogwood Public Market, a food market taking over the former Fowler’s grocery store between Franklin and Rosemary streets in downtown Chapel Hill. Modeled after European food markets, Blue Dogwood will host up to 16 food stalls, including Clark’s seafood stand, a butcher shop, two bakeries, beer and wine vendors and more. (Read more about Blue Dogwood project HERE.)
Clark, who has built a reputation for serving locally-sourced, under-utilized fish, was looking for a project while he works on opening the restaurant, Postal Seafood Company, next year in the old post office in downtown Pittsboro.
Between now and then, Clark decided to open Hook & Larder, where he will sell fresh fish and seafood and prepared foods, such as smoked fish spreads, seafood salads shrimp and crab rolls, and pimento cheese. He is partnering with Salty Catch Seafood Co. to source fish and seafood.
The market is at 306 W. Franklin Street, Chapel Hill. Hours will be 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday.
Clark is cooking a pop-up dinner showcasing what will be served at Postal Seafood Company on Nov. 7 at Midway Community Kitchen in Chapel Hill. Cost: $65. Details: http://www.midwaycommunitykitchen.com/bookings/2016/11/7/north-carolina-seafood-dinner-with-postal-fish-company
Weigl: 919-829-4848;
Comments