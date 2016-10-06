Seeking your best holiday treat recipes

Calling all bakers! We’re seeking entries for the annual Holiday Treat Recipe Contest.
Here are this year’s categories: Drop Cookies, All Other Cookies, Chocolate Candies and All Other Candies (non-chocolate). The category and grand prize winners will each receive a cookbook.
Put “Holiday Treat Contest” in the subject line and send those recipes to aweigl@newsobserver.com or mail them to News & Observer, attn: Andrea Weigl, 215 S. McDowell St., Raleigh, NC 27601. The deadline to receive your entries is midnight Oct. 31.
Please indicate the category you are entering. Tell us your full name, age, the town or city where you live and please share a phone number in case we have questions about your recipe.
We’ll publish the winning recipes in a special holiday baking section Dec. 11. Good luck!
Remember: You can see four years’ worth of previous winners at nando.com/therecipe.
Andrea Weigl
Comments