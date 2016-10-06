Mouthful

October 6, 2016 9:11 PM

Want to win a blue ribbon? You can still enter one of the N.C. State Fair special cooking contests

By Andrea Weigl

aweigl@newsobserver.com

The N.C. State Fair starts Thursday but you still have a chance to win a blue ribbon by entering one of the special cooking contests.

Peruse the contests and see if you have a good recipe that might qualify. You bring the prepared dish to the fairgrounds on the day of the contest and you could win a blue ribbon and up to $250 in cash. All deadlines have been extended until the day of the contest.

It is also worth noting that there are two contests for children to enter: the Great American Spam Championship and a brownie recipe contest sponsored by King Arthur Flour.

Here are a few of the other contests:

▪ The N.C. Peanuts Growers Association is seeking recipes that offer a creative twist on peanut butter and jelly. Contest is 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Prizes are up to $200.

▪ House-Autry Mills is seeking the best chicken and waffles recipe using its own products. Contest is 10 a.m. Oct. 14. Prizes up to $250. Win an extra $50 if yours is the best gluten-free recipe.

▪ ▪ N.C. Pork Council is seeking your best tailgating recipes using pork as the only meat ingredient. Contest is 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Prizes up to $200.

More info: ncstatefair.org/2016/Competitions/SpecialCooking.htm

Related content

Mouthful

Comments

Videos

Downtown Raleigh coffee shop 42 & Lawrence served coffee the Gilmore Girls way

View more video

About Mouthful

This blog's focus is all things food in the Triangle: where to dine, where to shop, what to eat, what to cook. Food writer Andrea Weigl maintains this blog.

Entertainment Videos