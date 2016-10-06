Want to win a blue ribbon? You can still enter one of the N.C. State Fair special cooking contests

The N.C. State Fair starts Thursday but you still have a chance to win a blue ribbon by entering one of the special cooking contests.
Peruse the contests and see if you have a good recipe that might qualify. You bring the prepared dish to the fairgrounds on the day of the contest and you could win a blue ribbon and up to $250 in cash. All deadlines have been extended until the day of the contest.
It is also worth noting that there are two contests for children to enter: the Great American Spam Championship and a brownie recipe contest sponsored by King Arthur Flour.
Here are a few of the other contests:
▪ The N.C. Peanuts Growers Association is seeking recipes that offer a creative twist on peanut butter and jelly. Contest is 4 p.m. Oct. 13. Prizes are up to $200.
▪ House-Autry Mills is seeking the best chicken and waffles recipe using its own products. Contest is 10 a.m. Oct. 14. Prizes up to $250. Win an extra $50 if yours is the best gluten-free recipe.
▪ ▪ N.C. Pork Council is seeking your best tailgating recipes using pork as the only meat ingredient. Contest is 10 a.m. Oct. 19. Prizes up to $200.
More info: ncstatefair.org/2016/Competitions/SpecialCooking.htm
