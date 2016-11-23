Need more Thanksgiving leftover recipes?

We have more tasting ideas to use that leftover Thanksgiving turkey on the Recipe site.
How about Turkey and Sausage Jambalaya or Layered Turkey Sandwiches with tomatoes, zucchini, provolone cheese and olive tapenade? Or substitute turkey for chili in these recipes: White Bean and Chicken Chili or Cold Spicy Noodles with Chicken.
Those recipes can be found on our new recipe site: nando.com/therecipe.
Note: The Recipe site is not at newsobserver.com. It is a Wordpress site and these recipes can be found using this shortened url: nando.com/recipe. Click on image of dish to see recipe. Scroll down to see more.
Andrea Weigl
