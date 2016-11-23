A different kind of ‘rock star’ in Rolling Stone – a Raleigh chef

Rolling Stone magazine has named Raleigh chef Ashley Christensen as one of “10 Breakthrough Rock Star Chefs of 2016.”
Christensen is the James Beard-award-winning chef who owns a collection of Raleigh restaurants: Poole’s, Death + Taxes, Chuck’s, Beasley’s, Fox Liquor Bar and Joule. (The latter is being taken over in 2017 by an employee, Sunny Gerhart, to become St. Roch Oyster + Bar.) Christensen also published her first cookbook earlier this year, “Poole’s: Recipes and Stories from a Modern Diner.”
About Christensen, the magazine wrote: “If your idea of Southern food is fried chicken and grits, Ashley Christensen has something to show you. When she opened Poole’s Diner in 2007 she was at the forefront of the New South movement, joining chefs like Sean Brock in celebrating the incredible bounty of the region with heirloom tomato pie, oysters Rockefeller made with turnip greens and pimento cheese. Now her Raleigh empire has grown to include a cocktail bar, farm-to-table burgers and (yes) even fried chicken, all executed with her signature combination of good humor and razor-sharp instincts.”
To read the full story and see who else made the list, go to: rollingstone.com/culture/lists/10-breakthrough-rock-star-chefs-of-2016-w450177/roy-choi-locol-la-w450184
Since Christensen is such a music fan, this has to be a real treat.
