Raleigh’s Cafe Helios closing Dec. 1, but new concept will reopen next year

Owners of Cafe Helios, a longtime fixture of Raleigh’s Glenwood South scene, have announced they are closing the coffee shop, cafe and bar on Dec. 1.
The space will reopen in 2017 under a new concept, according to a Twitter message sent out Tuesday. The message said: “Helios would like to thank all of you for the loyal support and friendship this past year. ... We are excited to announce that the space is changing and venturing in a new direction. As of Dec. 1, 413 Glenwood Ave will be closed. However, please stay tuned for a new vision arriving in early 2017. Hope everyone has a wonderful holiday season as we look forward to the future.”
The original Cafe Helios opened in 2002 just as Glenwood South was becoming a nightlife destination in the Triangle. The original owner, Gray Medlin, closed it abruptly at the end of 2014. Shervin Tahssili, owner of the Tuscany Construction Group, which has offices a few blocks a way, took over the space.
Tahssili, a design-focused residential and commercial builder in the Triangle since 1999, said in January that he would renovate Helios but hoped to still attract its loyal customers. Tahssili couldn’t be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
If you want to visit Cafe Helios one more time before it closes – for good this time – it is open 7 a.m.-until Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-until Saturday and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
Info: 413 Glenwood Ave, Raleigh, cafehelios.com
