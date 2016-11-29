Learn to cook with rum and tequila with Cary cookbook author Sandra Gutierrez

Here’s a weekly roundup of upcoming food, beer and wine events, tours, classes, workshops and more across the Triangle.
Note: Businesses enter these events online months and weeks ahead of time; please check their websites or call to verify spots are still available.
Don’t see your event listed here? You need to enter it at triangle.com. If you would like instructions on how to enter your event, send an email to Andrea Weigl, aweigl@newsobserver.com.
Cooking with Rum & Tequila with Sandra Gutierrez
Rum and tequila are versatile spirits that aren’t strictlyfor drinking. Sandra will be here to show us how to add pizzazz by cooking with the unique flavors of these festive libations. The recipes you will learn are perfect for holiday entertaining!6 p.m. Dec. 1. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Traditional Holiday Cocktails Mixology Class
As the winter season approaches, let sommelier Chetan Reddy mix up some festive cocktails that can be easily recreated in your own holiday soiree. In this two-part series, we will explore the different sides of cocktails, from the bubbly and boozy, to the heart-warming drinks that remind you of home and spread holiday cheer. $40 includes cocktails, service fee and tax. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 1. $40. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Weekend Holiday Brunch
Celebrate the holidays with family and friends throughout the season with brunch on Saturdays and Sundays in the Fairview Dining Room. Our famous three-course weekend brunch includes favorites such as eggs benedict, malted Belgian waffles, Chesapeake lump crab cakes and more! 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays. Washington Duke Inn & Golf Club, 3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham. 919-321-4475
St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church FEST
Enjoy lunch soups, cornbread, sides, and desserts with dine-in and takeout options. Sales benefit local social ministries. The bazaar includes homemade jams, desserts and pastas. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 3. Various. St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church, 10 Saint Mary’s Road, Hillsborough. 919-732-9308, stmatthewshillsborough.org.
Woodcroft Women’s Club Christmas Tea
Amid the joyous bustle of the season take time to treat yourself. In the best traditions of traditional English teas, you’ll enjoy the following delectable goodies: Assorted finger sandwiches (some vegetarian), Savory pastries, Homemade scones with clotted cream and jam, Sweet baked goods, Chocolate miniatures, Seasonal hot teas. Well-behaved children may enjoy hot chocolate (We believe Santa has left a small ornament for each child.)Reserve your seats now! Contact Valerie De Laurentis mrsdinovb@aol.com or call 919-321-0697 Tickets: $20 per person prepaid. woodcroftwomensclub.org/ChristmasTea.aspx, 2-4 p.m. Dec. 3. $20. Wellington Forest Clubhouse, 6200 Boulder Road, Durham.
Holiday Cocktails and Nogs
A basic home bar filled with staple ingredients is all you need to elevate your mixology skills for friends and family. In this hands-on class, just in time for holiday entertaining, Jordan Joseph from Chapel Hill’s acclaimed craft cocktail bar, The Crunkleton, returns to teach you to create classic cocktails and nogs perfect for you next party. A light snack will be provided. 4 p.m. Dec. 3. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Disco Brunch
Sunday Brunch with DJs spinning all vinyl sets every week setting the soundtrack to brunch, bloody marys and punch bowls. Check our website for the theme and DJ. Noon-3 p.m. Sundays. $10-$20. The Durham Hotel, 315 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. 919-768-8830, thedurham.com.
Basic Knife Skills
Join Brian Adornetto, a personal chef, food writer and graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan, to learn basic cutting and chopping techniques, how to hold a knife properly and how to care for and sharpen your knives in this wildly popular class series (which sells out quickly!). After practicing knife skills, a snack will be served. Feel free to bring your own chef’s knife, otherwise, one will be provided. Noon Dec. 4. $50. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Advanced Knife Skills
Hone your knife skills with this class that takes you beyond the basics. Brian Adornetto, graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan, will demonstrate how to select the proper knife for a particular task. Then you’ll learn to bone, fillet, truss, trim, carve and butterfly. A snack will be served at the end of class. Basic Knife Skills is a prerequisite. 3 p.m. Dec. 4. $55. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Tamales & Atoles
A combination typical in celebrations and formorning meals, tamales and atoles are one of the most representative pairings in Mexican cuisine. Each region has its own versions of these and Marcelo Villasuso returns to take students on a culinary tour to learn several of the most creative dishes. 6 p.m. Dec. 7. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Holiday Cafe & Bake Sale
Enjoy delicious Greek food and pastries prepared by the members of the Philoptochos Society. All proceeds benefit local, national and international charities. Dine-in and takeout options are available; pastries can be preordered online. 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. Free. Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 5000 Lead Mine Rd, Raleigh. 919-781-4548, holytrinityraleigh.org.
Champagne All Day, Everyday Class
Join us for the last class of the year celebrating the season in style with some bubbly. Price includes wine, cheese plate, service fee and tax. 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 8. $50. The Fearrington Granary Restaurant, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-542-2121, fearrington.com/eateries/the-fearrington-granary.
Holiday Brunch Cooking Class
Wondering what to serve your sleepover guests duringthe holiday season? In this hands-on class, learn to make a brunch that will impress any guest. 11 a.m. Dec. 8. $49. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Holiday Candy Making
Do you have fond memories of the holiday candies your grandmother used to make? Maybe you can’t get enough of the sweets that are everywhere this time of year? Or looking for something gift worthy to make? Join our classroom for hands-on fun and let the staff take out the tedious work (measuring, cleaning) of candy making for you. 5 p.m. Dec. 8. $45. Southern Season, 201 S. Estes Dr., Chapel Hill. 919-929-7133, southernseason.com.
Foraging Wild, Edible Plants
Even before the Native Americans discovered agriculture, they lived off the land by foraging wild, edible plants and you can too. Sort of. Frank Hyman will share photographs and stories of harvesting from plants that don’t need a gardener to tend them. Many of these plants are natives. Some of these plants are endangered yet can be grown by gardeners at home. Many of these plants are being sold for ridiculously high prices to chefs. You can get up to $12 a pound for chickweed. Can you get that much for lettuce? Come learn how to gather wild, edible flowers, fruit, leaves, shoots, roots, and even sap from yards, fields, and forests around you. 7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 8. Free for Friends of the JC Raulston Arboretum members State University students (with ID), and Department of Horticultural Science faculty and staff, all others $5. JC Raulston Arboretum, 4415 Beryl Road, Raleigh. 919-515-3132, jcra.ncsu.edu.
Wine and beer tastings
Tour of Lassiter Distilling Company
Lassiter Distilling Co. is one of North Carolina’s newest distilleries. We make Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum, a full-flavored rum that shines in cocktails. We do everything in our facility in old downtown Knightdale, from raw ingredients to bottle. Tours run for 30-45 minutes depending on how many folks come and how many questions we get. Tours include a sample of our Lassiter’s North Carolina Rum for all guests 21 and over. 5:30 p.m. Dec. 1; 1 p.m., 2 p.m. Dec. 3. $5. Lassiter Distilling Company, 319 N. First Ave., Knightdale. 919-295-0111, lassiterdistilling.com.
Triple C Brewery Tasting
Join us at Taylor’s Wine Shop for an Awesome & Free Brewery Tasting featuring the Amazing Kati Nimmo of Triple C Brewing Company. We will be tasting 6 of Triple C Brewing Company’s awesome brews, some which will be released just one week before the tasting: White Blaze, Up All Night, Big Deal Cherries, Big Deal Strawberries, Eyes of the World and Babymaker! 5-7 p.m. Dec. 2. Free. Taylor’s Wine Shop, 10005 Six Forks Rd., Raleigh. 919-847-3069, taylorswineshop.com.
Wine Authorities
Free tastings take place at both Durham and Raleigh stores. Check the website for classes that provide more in-depth wine study. Noon-3 p.m. Saturdays; 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays; free. Wine Authorities, 211 E. Franklin St., Raleigh; 2501 University Drive, Durham. wineauthorities.com
Assemblaggio! Grande Riserva Blending Trials
Each session is a two-hour educational wine experience led by vineyard owner Jay Raffaldini in the winery’s barrel room. Each blend you create will be carefully analyzed and sampled, and will become the inspiration for the winery’s new red blend vintage. 1-3 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, $35; $30 Wine Club members. Raffaldini Vineyards, 450 Groce Rd., Ronda. 336-835-9463, raffaldini.com.
Fearrington Wine Tasting
Fearrington Sommelier Colin Williams will be offering free wine tastings from 3-6 p.m. each Friday and 2-6 p.m. Saturday. Free. The Goat Coffee & Wine Shop, 2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro. 919-545-5717, fearrington.com/the-goat/.
Cider Class
Mattie Beason, cider expert from Black Twig Cider House, will be working with Alexander Kast from Goat Lady Dairy on a cider and cheese pairing and tasting class. The class will highlight five cheeses and four ciders. The cost is $25 per person. 3-4 p.m. Dec. 10. $25 per person. Black Twig Cider House, 2812 Erwin Road, Durham. 919-321-0203, blacktwigciderhouse.com.
Food Tours
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Durham
On this guided journey through the streets of downtown Durham, we’ll visit some of the area’s most unique, hidden culinary gems. 2:30-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Fishmonger’s Restaurant & Oyster Bar, 806 W. Main St., Durham. 919-682-0128, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Chapel Hill & Carrboro
On this leisurely walk through the downtown streets of Chapel Hill and Carrboro the group will pause at up to six locations among the area’s finest and most unique establishments. Along the way, the streetscapes and local character will combine to reveal how unique and different each are despite their close proximity. 2:15-5:30 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Downtown Chapel Hill, Franklin St, Chapel Hill. 919-967-9440, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Cary
Get acquainted with Cary’s rich heritage while experiencing the flavors of the diverse downtown culinary landscape on this guided walking food tour. Journey with a small group through the heart of Cary’s downtown (often overlooked by Triangle residents), and you will quickly gain a sense of the history and culture that shaped this community. 2-5 p.m. Saturdays. $45. Ashworth Village, 200 S. Academy St., Cary. 919-388-8639, trianglefoodtour.com
Triangle Food Tour: Downtown Raleigh
Experience a guided culinary journey of sight and taste that spans all five downtown districts to sample a cross-section of some of Raleigh’s unique local restaurant venues, blended together with some forgotten historical tidbits that leaves you full of new insights on the downtown culinary landscape. 2-5:30 p.m. Saturdays, $45. Fayetteville St, Raleigh, trianglefoodtour.com
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Saturday Afternoon Tasting Tour
This tour is a fantastic way to get to know the heart of downtown. Included is food tastings at four unique, local restaurants plus dessert and a wine tasting. Tours begin at historic Fayetteville Street. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Friday Afternoon Tasting Tour begins on historic Fayetteville Street near the Capitol and heads over to the Seaboard Station/ Oakwood districts via the R Line, with a 20-minute history walk back downtown at the end of the tour. Food tastings at three restaurants that source ingredients locally, a beer and/ or wine tasting and dessert are included. 1:30 p.m. Fridays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Dinner & Drinks Tours
The Friday and Saturday Dinner & Drinks Tours stay mostly close to historic Fayetteville Street and the Capitol but may walk to the Warehouse/Gallery or Glenwood Avenue South Districts. These high-spirited tours include enough food to be considered dinner by most people, and include a number of drink pairings. Stops are subject to change based on restaurant availability. Tours include five stops: three varied restaurants for savory food paired with wine, beer or a cocktail, a speakeasy cocktail bar, and a sweet bite for dessert. 4 p.m. Fridays, 3:30 p.m. Saturdays. $69.50. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Raleigh Roots Tour
Raleigh Roots Tour explores the areas of Seaboard Station, Mordecai, and Oakwood neighborhoods. The tour includes savory food at three restaurants plus a beer or wine tasting and dessert. Stops are subject to change on a week to week basis. Eating a light lunch beforehand is recommended. 2 p.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St., Raleigh. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Afternoon Tasting Tour
The Afternoon Tasting Tour is a fantastic way to experience six different Durham gems in one afternoon. The restaurants featured on this tour have lines out the door every day, but the delicious tastings are prepared and ready for the tour to just walk in and enjoy. 1:45 p.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Durham Evening Tasting Tour
The Evening Tasting Tour includes food and drink tastings at five different restaurants and bars. The three restaurants featured on this tour are as farm-to-table as you will find and are all located in funky, rehabbed historic buildings. Chefs prepare substantial tour tastings all paired with small drinks. Also included on this tour is a craft cocktail demonstration and tasting, as well as dessert made from locally-milled flour and local dairy. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Durham, Main St., Durham. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Historic Hillsborough Tasting Tour
Talk with chefs, owners, and farmers while exploring Hillsborough’s history and architecture. Enjoy the warmth and friendliness of the town and, of course, plenty of food, including handmade chocolates, famous scones, local beer, organic wine, and a stop at one of the most esteemed restaurants in the Southeast. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $50. Downtown Hillsborough, 100 Churton St., Hillsborough. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Culinary Carrboro & Chapel Hill Tour
This tour ties local ingredients to the restaurants that use them and typically includes food at four different restaurants, substantial tastings with farmers and vendors at the Carrboro Farmers’ Market, and a beer tasting. 11 a.m. Saturdays. $55. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St., Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Taste Carolina: Chapel Hill & Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour
The Chapel Hill/ Carrboro Dinner & Drinks Tour includes visits to four to five different restaurants with a few drink pairings, plus beer and coffee tastings. 3:15 p.m. Saturdays. $65. Downtown Carrboro, Greensboro St, Carrboro. tastecarolina.net
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Pub Crawl
The tour is designed for all types of guests seeking a unique and different downtown Durham experience. Join us for this fun 2 1/2-hour, 1-mile tour where you obtain special treatment at four of downtown Durham’s latest, hip and clever bars, restaurants and pubs! 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Durham Dark & Mysterious Ghost Walk
The Durham Dark and Mysterious Ghost Walk is a family friendly 1.5-mile walking tour designed for adults and children, ages 8 years and older. The tour combines local ghost stories, folklore and local history. 7:30-9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $15. Tyler’s Restaurant & Taproom, 324 Blackwell St. Suite 400, Durham. 919-433-0345, tylerstaproom.com.
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Craft Cocktails
On the Raleigh Craft Cocktail & Cultural Walking Tour, meet bar owners, bartenders and industry experts at four downtown Raleigh cocktail havens. 4-7 p.m. Saturdays. $48.98 plus $2 service fee (includes 4 cocktails). Rye Bar and Southern Kitchen, 500 Fayetteville St., Raleigh. 919-227-3370, tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Pub Crawl
Learn about Raleigh’s ghosts and visit three of the city’s hottest bars and pubs. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays. $19. Mecca Restaurant, 13 E. Martin St., Raleigh. 919-832-5714. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Local Brewery Tasting
Buzz ’n Go: Raleigh Guided City Tour & Local Brewery Tasting is the best way to discover Raleigh’s incredible sights and historical attractions 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. $59. Downtown Raleigh, Fayetteville St, Raleigh. tobaccoroadtours.com
Tobacco Road Tour: Raleigh Culinary and Cultural Tour
Tobacco Road Tours is bringing its own spin on this popular culinary travel experience to downtown Raleigh, offering participants a unique experience combining history, walking, tasting and fun. 1:30-5 p.m. Saturdays. $48. Clouds Brewing, 126 N. West St, Raleigh. 919-307-8335, tobaccoroadtours
