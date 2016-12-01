Raleigh makes Zagat’s list of 26 Hottest Food Cities of 2016

Raleigh was ranked No. 19 in Zagat’s list of 26 Hottest Food Cities of 2016, which was released this week.
About Raleigh, Zagat wrote: “Part of North Carolina’s Triangle area, including Durham and Chapel Hill (both places with hot restaurant scenes of their own), Raleigh seemed to be all about the James Beard nominees this year. Past winner Ashley Christensen not only had her new spot Death & Taxes make the finalist list for best new restaurant, but was also named one of Bon Appetit’s Hot 10 New Restaurants of 2016. Multi JBF nominee Scott Crawford got tapped for his work at Standard Foods and then left the restaurant to open his own Crawford and Son, where his clean, fresh flavors and refined approach melded with a homey, neighborhood feel. And in the Raleigh suburb of Cary, N.C., Lionel Vatinet of La Farm Bakery snagged his second nom for Outstanding Baker.”
(The photo accompanying the Raleigh ranking is the venison meatloaf blue plate special from Crawford and Son.)
Other North Carolina cities also made the list and beat out Raleigh; Asheville came in at seventh and Charlotte took ninth.
Zagat publishes city guidebooks and a website with ratings of restaurant and bars. To see the entire list, go to: https://www.zagat.com/b/the-26-hottest-food-cities-of-2016#1
