December 4, 2016 7:00 AM

North Carolina writers share their food stories in 'The Carolina Table'

By Andrea Weigl

Raleigh’s Quail Ridge Books is hosting a book event at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 that will interest food lovers.

Eno Publishers, the Hillsborough-based nonprofit publisher responsible for the “27 Views” series, has a new book: “The Carolina Table: North Carolina Writers on Food.” Local food writers shared stories about a Cape Fear shad fry, North Carolina barbecue and more.

Author and UNC professor Randall Kenan, the book’s editor, will be speaking as well as Nancie McDermott, Bridgette Lacy, Sophia Woo, Heather Newton, Lenard Moore and Paul Cuadros.

Quail Ridge is at 4209-100 Lassiter Mill Road, Raleigh, 919-828-1588, quailridgebooks.com

