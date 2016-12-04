Kinston chef Vivian Howard is speaking Dec. 15 at NC State University

Kinston chef Vivian Howard is speaking at a free event at N.C. State University next week.
The event will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the Stewart Theatre at the Talley Student Center. The event is free and open to the public and no registration is required.
Howard is the star of the popular PBS show, “A Chef’s Life,” and owns two restaurants, Chef and the Farmer and the Boiler Room, with her husband, Ben Knight. Howard published her first cookbook earlier this fall, “Deep Run Roots,” and many of her Triangle book events were sold out.
The first 100 people at the event will receive a free copy of Howard’s new cookbook, “Deep Run Roots.”
Howard is giving the Eloise S. Cofer Lecture and the event is being organized by N.C. State University’s Department of Agricultural and Human Sciences.
