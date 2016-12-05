Poole’s Diner makes Eater’s list of The Best Restaurants in America — again

Poole’s Diner, the flagship restaurant of Raleigh’s James Beard award-winning chef Ashley Christensen, has made Eater’s list of Best Restaurants in America.
This is the second year in a row Poole’s has made the list by Eater’s national restaurant writer Bill Addison. About Poole’s, Addison wrote: “Ashley Christensen’s flagship blends high-low dining and Southern-French sensibilities (oh, that macaroni au gratin!) in a singular ode to Americana.”
To read the entire list, go to http://www.eater.com/2016/12/5/13492700/best-restaurants-in-america#pooles.
Christensen, who won Best chef in the Southeast in 2014, owns several restaurants in downtown Raleigh, including Poole’s, Death and Taxes, Beasley’s Chicken and Chuck’s. More Info: ac-restaurants.com/bio/
