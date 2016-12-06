Triangle restaurants serving Christmas dinner 2016

Still recovering from the Thanksgiving cooking marathon? Relax. Let one of these restaurants do the cooking and cleaning for your Christmas Day meal. By popular request, we’re also including a select list of Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day.
Reservations are essential in most cases – the sooner the better.
Traditional
201 Restaurant
201 Foster St., in the Durham Marriott City Center, Durham
919-768-6000
Serving the regular menu: breakfast buffet 6:30 a.m-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 3 -11 p.m.
Bel Gusto
2800 Campus Walk Ave., in the Millennium Hotel, Durham
919-383-8575
millenniumhotels.com/usa/millenniumdurham
Serving the regular menu: breakfast 7-11 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Bluestone Grille
3800 Hillsborough Road, in the Durham Hilton, Durham
919-383-8033
Serving the regular menu, 7 a.m-11 p.m.
Braise Contemporary Southern
4500 Marriott Dr., in the Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley, Raleigh
919- 781-7000
Breakfast buffet, 7-11 a.m., prix fixe dinner, 5-10 p.m.
Carolina 1663
One Europa Dr., in the Sheraton Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill
919-969-2157
sheratonchapelhill.com/carolina-1663
Serving the regular menu, 4-9 p.m.
Cedar Fork Bistro
151 Tatum Dr., in the Hotel Indigo, Durham
919-474-3000
Serving the regular menu, 5 p.m.-midnight.
Cleveland Draft House (two locations)
6101 NC Hwy. 42 W., Garner; 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton
919-771-2337 (Garner), 919-550-3723 (Clayton)
Serving the regular menu, tentative plans for holiday meal, open 6 p.m-2 a.m.
The Corner Tavern & Grill
1301 NW Maynard Road, Cary
919-460-0088
Serving the regular menu, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.
Crossroads Chapel Hill
211 Pittsboro St., in The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill
919-918-2777
Brunch buffet, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Fearrington House
2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro
919-542-2121
Prix fixe, noon-3 p.m.
Flights
4100 Main at North Hills St., in the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel, Raleigh
919-278-1478
Buffet, 1-2 p.m.; additional seating for large parties available in the inner terrace
Herons
100 Woodland Pond Dr., in The Umstead Hotel, Cary
919-447-4200
theumstead.com/dining/restaurants-raleigh-nc
A la carte brunch, 7 a.m-1 p.m.; prix fixe dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Il Palio
1505 E. Franklin St., in the Siena Hotel, Chapel Hill
919-918-2545
Prix fixe, noon-7 p.m.
Irregardless Café
901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh
919-833-8898
A la carte, noon-8 p.m.
Jimmy V’s Osteria + Bar
420 Fayetteville St., in the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Raleigh
919-256-1451
Serving the regular menu 7 a.m.-11 p.m, tentative plans for a special holiday menu
McCormick & Schmick’s
4325 Glenwood Ave., at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh
919-881-7848
Serving a limited menu, tentative plans for a holiday surf and turf special, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
Plates Kitchen
301-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
919-828-0018
Special holiday menu, noon-7 p.m.
Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen
500 Fayetteville St., in the Marriott City Center, Raleigh
919-227-3370
Buffet, noon-7 p.m.
Talulla’s
456 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill
919-933-1177
Serving the regular menu and daily specials, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.
Village Draft House
428 Daniels St., in Cameron Village, Raleigh
919-833-1373
Serving a limited menu, 6 p.m-midnight.
Washington Duke Inn
3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham
919-490-0999
washingtondukeinn.com/Dining/dining.asp
Buffet, seatings at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Chinese
Banana Leaf
1026 Ryan Road, Cary
919-468-9958
Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.
C & T Wok
130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville
919-467-8860
Open 4:30-9:45 p.m.
China Palace
5210 Garrett Road, Durham
919-493-3088
Open 11 a.m-2:30 p.m. , 4:30-10 p.m.
Goji Bistro
100 Maynard Crossing Ct., Cary
919-466-8888
Open 4-9 p.m.
Gourmet Kingdom
301 E. Main St., Carrboro
919-932-7222
Open noon-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Happy China
2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham
919-237-2021
Open noon-10 p.m.
Neo-Asia
6602-1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
919-783-8383
Open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (dim sum), 4:30-9:30 p.m. (regular menu)
Neo-China
4015 University Dr., Durham
919-489-2828
Open 4-9:30 p.m.
Red Lotus
239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill
919-968-7778
Open 4-9:30 p.m.
Super Wok
1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary
919-388-8338
Open 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.
Szechuan Garden
10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville
919-468-6878
Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.
Taipei 101
121 E. Chatham St., Cary
919-388-5885
Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Comments