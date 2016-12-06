Mouthful

Triangle restaurants serving Christmas dinner 2016

By Greg Cox

Correspondent

Still recovering from the Thanksgiving cooking marathon? Relax. Let one of these restaurants do the cooking and cleaning for your Christmas Day meal. By popular request, we’re also including a select list of Chinese restaurants open on Christmas Day.

Reservations are essential in most cases – the sooner the better.

Traditional

201 Restaurant

201 Foster St., in the Durham Marriott City Center, Durham

919-768-6000

nando.com/201restaurant

Serving the regular menu: breakfast buffet 6:30 a.m-10 a.m., lunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m., dinner 3 -11 p.m.

Bel Gusto

2800 Campus Walk Ave., in the Millennium Hotel, Durham

919-383-8575

millenniumhotels.com/usa/millenniumdurham

Serving the regular menu: breakfast 7-11 a.m., lunch 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Bluestone Grille

3800 Hillsborough Road, in the Durham Hilton, Durham

919-383-8033

nando.com/bluestonegrille

Serving the regular menu, 7 a.m-11 p.m.

Braise Contemporary Southern

4500 Marriott Dr., in the Marriott Raleigh Crabtree Valley, Raleigh

919- 781-7000

nando.com/crabtreemarriott

Breakfast buffet, 7-11 a.m., prix fixe dinner, 5-10 p.m.

Carolina 1663

One Europa Dr., in the Sheraton Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill

919-969-2157

sheratonchapelhill.com/carolina-1663

Serving the regular menu, 4-9 p.m.

Cedar Fork Bistro

151 Tatum Dr., in the Hotel Indigo, Durham

919-474-3000

nando.com/hotelindigo

Serving the regular menu, 5 p.m.-midnight.

Cleveland Draft House (two locations)

6101 NC Hwy. 42 W., Garner; 461 Shotwell Road, Clayton

919-771-2337 (Garner), 919-550-3723 (Clayton)

clevelanddrafthouse.com

Serving the regular menu, tentative plans for holiday meal, open 6 p.m-2 a.m.

The Corner Tavern & Grill

1301 NW Maynard Road, Cary

919-460-0088

cornertaverncary.com

Serving the regular menu, 11 a.m.-2 a.m.

Crossroads Chapel Hill

211 Pittsboro St., in The Carolina Inn, Chapel Hill

919-918-2777

carolinainn.com

Brunch buffet, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Fearrington House

2000 Fearrington Village Center, Pittsboro

919-542-2121

fearringtonhouse.com

Prix fixe, noon-3 p.m.

Flights

4100 Main at North Hills St., in the Renaissance Raleigh North Hills Hotel, Raleigh

919-278-1478

flightsnorthhills.com

Buffet, 1-2 p.m.; additional seating for large parties available in the inner terrace

Herons

100 Woodland Pond Dr., in The Umstead Hotel, Cary

919-447-4200

theumstead.com/dining/restaurants-raleigh-nc

A la carte brunch, 7 a.m-1 p.m.; prix fixe dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Il Palio

1505 E. Franklin St., in the Siena Hotel, Chapel Hill

919-918-2545

ilpalio.com

Prix fixe, noon-7 p.m.

Irregardless Café

901 W. Morgan St., Raleigh

919-833-8898

irregardless.com

A la carte, noon-8 p.m.

Jimmy V’s Osteria + Bar

420 Fayetteville St., in the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, Raleigh

919-256-1451

jimmyvsraleigh.com

Serving the regular menu 7 a.m.-11 p.m, tentative plans for a special holiday menu

McCormick & Schmick’s

4325 Glenwood Ave., at Crabtree Valley Mall, Raleigh

919-881-7848

mccormickandschmicks.com

Serving a limited menu, tentative plans for a holiday surf and turf special, 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Plates Kitchen

301-100 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-828-0018

plateskitchen.com

Special holiday menu, noon-7 p.m.

Rye Bar & Southern Kitchen

500 Fayetteville St., in the Marriott City Center, Raleigh

919-227-3370

ryeraleigh.com

Buffet, noon-7 p.m.

Talulla’s

456 W. Franklin St., Chapel Hill

919-933-1177

talullas.com

Serving the regular menu and daily specials, 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Village Draft House

428 Daniels St., in Cameron Village, Raleigh

919-833-1373

villagedrafthouse.com

Serving a limited menu, 6 p.m-midnight.

Washington Duke Inn

3001 Cameron Blvd., Durham

919-490-0999

washingtondukeinn.com/Dining/dining.asp

Buffet, seatings at noon, 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Chinese

Banana Leaf

1026 Ryan Road, Cary

919-468-9958

bananaleafcary.com

Open 11 a.m-9:30 p.m.

C & T Wok

130 Morrisville Square Way, Morrisville

919-467-8860

ctwokrestaurant.com

Open 4:30-9:45 p.m.

China Palace

5210 Garrett Road, Durham

919-493-3088

mychinapalace.com

Open 11 a.m-2:30 p.m. , 4:30-10 p.m.

Goji Bistro

100 Maynard Crossing Ct., Cary

919-466-8888

gojibistro.us

Open 4-9 p.m.

Gourmet Kingdom

301 E. Main St., Carrboro

919-932-7222

thegourmetkingdom.com

Open noon-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Happy China

2505 Durham-Chapel Hill Blvd., Durham

919-237-2021

happychinasushi.com

Open noon-10 p.m.

Neo-Asia

6602-1 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

919-783-8383

neo-china.com

Open 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. (dim sum), 4:30-9:30 p.m. (regular menu)

Neo-China

4015 University Dr., Durham

919-489-2828

neochinarestaurant.com

Open 4-9:30 p.m.

Red Lotus

239 S. Elliott Road, Chapel Hill

919-968-7778

redlotusch.com

Open 4-9:30 p.m.

Super Wok

1401-L SE Maynard Road, Cary

919-388-8338

superwok.wikidot.com

Open 10:30 a.m.- 9:30 p.m.

Szechuan Garden

10285-300 Chapel Hill Road, Morrisville

919-468-6878

szechuangardennc.com

Open 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 4:30-9:30 p.m.

Taipei 101

121 E. Chatham St., Cary

919-388-5885

facebook.com/carytaipei101

Open 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.

