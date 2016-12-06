Durham’s Guglhupf opening second location in Chapel Hill in April

Guglhupf, the beloved Durham bakery and cafe, is opening a retail bakery in Chapel Hill’s Eastgate Shopping Center in April.
“We are excited to bring the bakery to Chapel Hill,” says Guglhupf owner Claudia Kemmet-Cooper in a press release. “In a way, we are returning to our roots with this smaller second location. The Bake Shop takes me back to our original Bakery & Patisserie we opened in 1998 by focusing on our bakery operations and offering the same product mix we have in the retail bakery in Durham.”
The 1,250-square-foot bakery will sell coffee, fresh pastries, bread and specialty baked goods.
It will open in April 2017 at 1800 E. Franklin Street, Unit 24 in the Eastgate Shopping Center, near Trader Joe’s and Bruegger’s Bagels.
