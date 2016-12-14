Woody’s owners open Bottle Dog Bites & Brews in Cary

The founders of Woody’s, a longtime popular sports bar with locations in Cary and Raleigh, have opened Bottle Dog Bites & Brews in Cary.
The new bottle shop and restaurant has opened a few doors down from the Woody’s location on Chapel Hill Road. It is the work of Shawn Whisnant and Joe Hatch, who opened the first Woody’s in Cary almost 25 years ago and opened the one in Raleigh’s City Market in 2005, and one of Whisnant’s childhood friends, Todd Buff.
The three men’s travels inspired Bottle Dog’s menu, which features seven variations on poutine, that Canadian specialty of French fries, gravy and white cheddar cheese curds that the owners are having shipped from Wisconsin; Montreal smoked meat sandwiches made with house-cured beef brisket; Nashville hot chickenat two heat levels; plus a variety of gourmet hot dogs and flatbreads.
“We love to travel and eat well,” Buff said.
Whisnant added: “A lot of these things pair really well with beer.”
The beer selection includes more than 200 bottles and 12 drafts with a focus on beers not available at other bottle shops in the Triangle. Whisnant explained that he and his partners are driving to other parts of the state to stock beers from such breweries, as NoDa Brewing Co., Birdsong Brewing Co. and Ass Clown Brewing.
“We’re bringing beer to the Triangle that’s not available here,” Whisnant said.
With such an expansive menu, Bottle Dog joins a small number of Triangle bottle shops that serve food, including Raleigh’s State of Beer and Brew N Que in Apex and Cary.
The 2,900-square-foot restaurant has 50 seats inside and about 24 seats outside. The patio is dog-friendly and the shop even sells bottles of “Bowser Beer,” or non-alcoholic beer for dogs, aka meat broth. And also for the canines, there are cigars, aka jerky, available for purchase.
It’s also worth noting that the shop carries crowlers, or 32-ounce aluminum cans filled with the beer of your choice to take home.
The Bottle Dog Bites & Brews is at 8306 Chapel Hill Road, Cary, 919-694-5377; Hours: noon-10 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 11 a.m.-midnight Thursday-Saturday; bottledogcary.com , https://m.facebook.com/bottledogcary/
Andrea Weigl: 919-829-4848, @andreaweigl
